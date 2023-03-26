I could get so much more work accomplished if I was a better typist.
Sitting at the keyboard, I seem to spend more time backspacing and correcting than I do actually putting words on the screen. Of course with artificial intelligence, perhaps one day I’ll just be able to think this column into existence. (And, yes, that’s a frightening thought for a variety of reasons.)
Has typing, I wonder, become one of those skills we’ll soon laughingly refer to as antiquated? Lots of folks of a certain age questioned the need for algebra. Those hours we spent looking over gibberish equations and solving for X seem to elicit more than a few eye rolls these days. And all the parents and teachers who told us “You need to know how to do this. You’re not always going to have a calculator in your pocket.” Well, they were wrong, too.
But typing? I know there are voice to text applications, some of which work marginally well. But having to say “Yes period what else do you need question mark i can get it on my way home period it’ll take about 15 minutes more” takes longer than typing it out. Especially if Google, Alexa or Siri doesn’t quite pick up on my Okie dialect.
Truth be told, though, I’ve always had a problem with typing. I took classes in high school. But something about how my brain is wired short circuits every few words. In fact, my inability to type nearly derailed my career. In those days, journalism majors had to pass a grammar, spelling and punctuation test, as well as a typing test before you could start taking your core classes at OU. I have a knack for spelling and, while I can’t cite rules of proper English, I’ve always had an ear for what sentence structure “sounds right”.
The GSP was a breeze. The typing test I failed four times. Or five. I don’t really remember. It’s not that the benchmark was overly rigorous (30 wpm, as I recall, on a five-minute test), but then they deducted one word per minute for every error. My fingers would fly across the keys somewhere in the neighborhood of 60 words per minute. But I’d quickly lose traction, fall below the minimum and have to schedule a retake. Remedial typing classes at the collegiate level didn’t help. I fell at least a year behind in my scholarly pursuits because I lacked what was then a basic, though necessary, skill for reporters.
In my defense, I’ve always maintained my ineptitude was due to the fact that my brain moves faster than my fingers. I’ll jump to the first letter of the succeeding word before finishing the current one. Of course, I have no explanation for why “the” becomes “teh” or my friend Waylon becomes “Waylong”.
At this point, I guess I’m an example of “fake it ‘til you make it.” Word processors, then personal computers helped me hide my affliction. If they max out this voice to text software, I might be able to get into News Writing 101 on the first try.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.