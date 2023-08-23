A few days ago, on a very hot afternoon, I was taking Raffy for a walk. Raffy has always been my good boy. Once he learns the boundaries, he never pushes them. B and I joke that he uses his manners on a daily basis.
Taking advantage of a much-needed break, I was enjoying the sun and watching the clouds, while Raffy did his obligatory 12 circles before he went potty. Just as he was completing circle 11, I looked down at him. Time moved to slow motion. In a horrifying mom moment, I watched as Raffy walked right into the fire hydrant. Shaking his head, Raffy looked as dejected and broken-hearted as anyone whose best friend had betrayed him. While not physically hurt, his emotional hurt was deep. I comforted him, made sure he was ok, and we went to the next patch of grass. It’s been three days, Raffy will still not look at the fire hydrant.
If Raffy had looked around, rather than down while turning his circles, he never would have walked into the fire hydrant. He may have seen the beautiful clouds I was watching. The point is, if Raffy had not been so focused on finding the perfect palace to potty, he would not have been hurt. Sounds simple, and you may be wondering how this applies to your life, but it does.
Telling B about the incident, I realized there was more to the story than hurt feelings. So often in life the challenges come pouring in, we work late, chase our dreams, keeping our head down, focused on the journey. In our haste to reach our destination, we don’t look up. We miss the scenery, the moments, the glimmers life gives us. And this causes us deep emotional hurt and pain.
What would happen if you looked up every once in a while? What moment or glimmer would you catch? Have you ever asked yourself why you are in such a hurry to reach your destination? I have. And I have learned my destination will always be there and I will reach it when I am meant to reach it. Not one moment sooner. Rather than stressing myself out, missing moments and glimmers, I can relax and choose to live. I don’t know about you, but life is too short for things that don’t bring me pleasure.
The past year, life has taught me that you should live. Take every opportunity to experience something new, to live, to laugh, to love yourself. Stop trying to race to your destination. You won’t get there any sooner. As my abuela always taught me, the more you rush, the more mistakes you make.
Her advice is true. On days I am running late and overwhelmed, I remind myself to not rush. I move at a steady pace. Interestingly enough, I get to my meetings and appointments at the same time as if I wasn’t late. Proving my point. We always reach our destinations at just the right time. Take a few minutes to stop and enjoy life. I promise you won’t regret it.
Sare Orellana lives in Oklahoma City and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.