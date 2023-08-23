A few days ago, on a very hot afternoon, I was taking Raffy for a walk. Raffy has always been my good boy. Once he learns the boundaries, he never pushes them. B and I joke that he uses his manners on a daily basis.

Taking advantage of a much-needed break, I was enjoying the sun and watching the clouds, while Raffy did his obligatory 12 circles before he went potty. Just as he was completing circle 11, I looked down at him. Time moved to slow motion. In a horrifying mom moment, I watched as Raffy walked right into the fire hydrant. Shaking his head, Raffy looked as dejected and broken-hearted as anyone whose best friend had betrayed him. While not physically hurt, his emotional hurt was deep. I comforted him, made sure he was ok, and we went to the next patch of grass. It’s been three days, Raffy will still not look at the fire hydrant.

