Do you have a “bucket list”?
I don’t. I think the first time I even thought about it seriously was after seeing “The Bucket List”, a 2007 movie with Morgan Freeman and Jack Nicholson. The two leading roles, as different as you might imagine they could be, facing terminal cancer, create and then take on a list of things they’ve always wanted to do.
That being said, there are a few things I’d probably try when given the opportunity. I’ve always wanted to go to Normandy. That ranks high on the list. At some point, I’d love to see Greece, particularly Santorini. The photos always look so spectacular. I’d like to learn to fly. Dad did after he retired and I may give it a shot as well. An African safari would be fantastic, and the only shooting I’d be doing would be with a camera. An aunt and uncle left for a six-month sojourn across Europe after they retired. No agenda, no schedule. That kind of exploration sounds amazing. I don’t think my bank account will ever allow a ride on one of the billionaire-based space adventures, but if one ever offers a Willie Wonka-style “Golden Ticket”, I’d do that in a heartbeat.
I’ve gotten to see and do a lot, in part, because I have a job that exposed me to lots of different “worlds”, I’m curious by nature and am generally open to trying things. “I’ll do anything once. Twice if I like it,” was something dad was fond of saying.
I’ve felt isolated in some of the most populous cities in the country, but also completely engulfed by the majesty of the outdoors. I’ve gotten to see shuttle and rocket launches, visited ancient ruins, flown in old planes, and marveled at the latest in high-tech manufacturing when most of the nation hadn’t yet even heard of the product.
I’ve been two miles below the surface of the earth, learning how they store materials contaminated by nuclear radiation, and stood atop some mountain peaks and marveled at the expanse. I also got to see the inside of a mountain when I passed through a set of three-and-a-half foot thick doors that shield the NORAD facility outside Colorado Springs. Each door weighs 23 tons and, if I recall, took close to a minute to close.
As a kid, I got to tour one of the country’s largest aircraft carriers because dad was assigned there and, on a much smaller vessel, participated in a shark-tagging excursion in San Francisco Bay. I admit I felt a shiver when the doors clanged shut behind me at the beginning of a behind-the-scenes look at one of the nation’s federal prisons. It housed quite a number of the country’s most serious offenders and several of them would be happy to tell you their story. I’m not a small guy by any means, but I made sure and kept a respectable distance.
I’m not sure exactly when it was, but a long time ago, I realized I’d come much further than I ever dreamed I would. At that point, I thought, the rest of life was gravy.
Thinking back, with all the cool things I’ve gotten to do, how could you possibly have a “bucket list”?
The truth is, I’ve been very lucky. And perhaps the best stroke of fortune was that I realized it before it was spent.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.