As I look at the piles of beautifully wrapped packages under the Christmas tree, how they reflect hours of thoughtful consideration, thumbing through catalogs, trudging through malls and obscure shops, as each person tries to decide what would most please the others, I’m grateful we can enjoy all this plenty. But I keep thinking about Christmases described in a newsletter I received from the nursing home in northwest Oklahoma where my mom lived for many years.
Residents were asked: “What is your favorite Christmas memory?”
Listen to these description of their long-ago Christmases:
From Arlie: My daddy and another man took me hunting. We brought home a bunch of quail! We had quail, mashed potatoes, biscuits and gravy the day after Christmas. It was like we had a second Christmas!”
From Pauline: “My mother died in August so my dad said there would be no Christmas that year. We had just went to bed when all the neighbors came with a tree and presents and lots of food.”
From Nina: “My mother always put our plates on the table on Christmas Eve after we went to bed. Then she put an apple, an orange and candy on our plates. We were so excited when we got up to see what we had. When I was 14, I asked mama for a doll I could keep. I still have that doll to this day and it is now 74 years old.”
From Lena: “I went to high school in town and during a terrible snow storm, a neighbor came and got several of us and took me within a mile of home. My father broke the road to me with a horse and wagon. When we got home there was no Christmas so we made fudge and divinity. It was a good Christmas.
From Arvetta. “I was 11 years old when I received my first doll that was not homemade. She had eyes that opened and closed. I dropped her and knocked her eye out the first thing. When I went to school at Norman, I took her with me.”
From Imogene. “I was about 12 and we rode in the buggy to the school program. When we returned home, Santa had left booties, blanket, cap and sweater for my doll. I don’t know when someone left the program to go home to put out my gifts!”
From Opal: I was grade school age when my sister and I received China head dolls for Christmas. I kept it for years. We played with them because they were the only dolls we had.
From Ruby: My sister and I always got dolls for Christmas. We wore them out so we were glad to have a new one. My mother always sewed for us and our dolls.
Listening to these favorite Christmas memories from long ago, to Lena remembering, “There was no Christmas so we made fudge and divinity. It was a good Christmas,” we imagine their elderly voices soft and quavering. But their message is loud and clear: It’s not how much we get for Christmas that we’ll remember the rest of our lives. It’s how much love came along with what we got.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.