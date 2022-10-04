The United Way of Southwest Oklahoma works throughout the year to create sustainable change in our community and improve the lives of others. We proudly support 20 local non-profit agencies who provide services to our most vulnerable neighbors. Because of our community’s support and the dedication of our funded partners, nearly 70,000 people in need received assistance in 2021 through 23 programs funded by United Way of Southwest Oklahoma’s annual campaign. Furthermore, over the last 10 years the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma has contributed over $13,500,000 to the local community through its campaign efforts. The largest contributing group are employees of our local businesses that choose to give from their paychecks through payroll deduction campaigns.

This year, our annual campaign goal is $1,350,000, which is roughly a 9.5 percent increase over last year’s pledges. We have committed ourselves to reaching this ambitious goal to continue supporting and responding to the growing needs of our funded partner agencies during this time of rapid inflation. Every dollar counts and truly makes a difference to those in need.