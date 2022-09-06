Oklahoma’s public schools are once again in the news. In my last column I wrote about some of the problems that HB 1775 was causing on the district level. This week the issues have stretched down into the classroom.
A teacher in Norman resigned after facing a complaint that she gave out QR codes to students to help them virtually check out books that had been banned by the Norman public school system. The resignation did not satisfy Education Secretary Ryan Walters who has called on the Board of Education to revoke the woman’s teaching certificate. The situation has become so toxic that the teacher has received death threats and has had to flee her home.
I would love to write about something else. I wrote about schools two weeks ago and I try to avoid hammering the same points repeatedly. I wanted to write about Joe Biden’s speech, or infrastructure, or even that a Democrat got elected to the House from Alaska. Here we go again.
This entire situation highlights how toxic our political discourse has become. What should have been a civil discussion has become a scenario where a former state employee must flee her home because people are sending her death threats. It is a case where a political debate is threatening a teaching certificate.
According to the Oklahoma Department of Education, only about 15-20 teaching certificates are revoked each year and virtually all of them are because of some criminal activity conducted by the teacher. Secretary Walters’ request, whether you support him or not, is an extreme escalation. It puts political disagreement on the same level as child abuse. It puts inappropriate contact with a student at the same level as teaching them how to access a library.
This situation is not sustainable. This is true whether you support the OEA or Secretary Walters. Oklahoma has been facing a massive teacher shortage for a long time. In late July, the Oklahoma Board of Education had to approve more than 1,000 emergency teacher certificates so schools could operate this Fall. Oklahoma schools are already poor. We are in the bottom five of education. We struggle to keep teachers because the pay is lousy compared to our neighboring states and this is after the Teacher’s Strike of 2018. This is not a problem that is going to be solved by fighting with teachers. We need to work with our educators because we cannot have a functioning school system without them.
Local government is not the place for partisan bickering. A wise man once told me that paving the roads is not a partisan issue and he was right. No one benefits from a school system that cannot function. Children, Democrats, Republicans, Independents, parents, grandparents, people without kids, and people who do not like kids. EVERYONE loses when this happens. Things will not improve until we demand from our officials that they need to work with local school districts as opposed to dictating terms to them. The danger is not that we are going to have inappropriate material taught in schools. The danger is that we are going to lose the few remaining qualified educators that we have managed to hold onto.
The Board of Education and the state Legislature must take up this issue. HB 1775 is a mess politically because it was written in such a vague way that it can mean anything. If you are a conservative, then the best way to implement the policies you support is to have a law that clearly sets up those policies. If you are a liberal, then having clarification on what the policies are statewide allows you to challenge them better in court and in political debates.
Just as importantly we, as Oklahoman voters, need to look in the mirror here. We know our schools need to be improved yet we do not express that perspective at the ballot box. We do not use civic engagement enough to ensure that our politicians do what we want. Too often both sides are guilty of showing up to vote in November with a few social issues in our heads and nothing else. That can work on the national and state level but on the local level it simply leads to disaster. The streets are not a partisan issue. School administration should not be one either.
David Searcy holds a master’s degree from Oklahoma State University and a PhD in political science from Southern Illinois University.