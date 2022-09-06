Oklahoma’s public schools are once again in the news. In my last column I wrote about some of the problems that HB 1775 was causing on the district level. This week the issues have stretched down into the classroom.

A teacher in Norman resigned after facing a complaint that she gave out QR codes to students to help them virtually check out books that had been banned by the Norman public school system. The resignation did not satisfy Education Secretary Ryan Walters who has called on the Board of Education to revoke the woman’s teaching certificate. The situation has become so toxic that the teacher has received death threats and has had to flee her home.