If you are a local gigging musician, these two phrases are well-known to you. If you are a teenager who has a parent who is a local gigging musician, this is what you were “volun-told” you would be doing before you got to enjoy YOUR weekend.

Load-In is the term that describes how your band equipment makes it from your storage unit or garage to the weekend venue stage. Load-in may include a checklist of everything that needs to be available, on-stage, during the gig. It rarely, but may, include a load plan.

