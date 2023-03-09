If you are a local gigging musician, these two phrases are well-known to you. If you are a teenager who has a parent who is a local gigging musician, this is what you were “volun-told” you would be doing before you got to enjoy YOUR weekend.
Load-In is the term that describes how your band equipment makes it from your storage unit or garage to the weekend venue stage. Load-in may include a checklist of everything that needs to be available, on-stage, during the gig. It rarely, but may, include a load plan.
A load plan is a diagram of what goes where inside your band equipment vehicle (station wagon, SUV, pickup, trailer). The idea here is to maximize how much you can cram into a finite space. Hand-written, crossed out, and re-written notations are often included. If you are a drummer, you try to get to the gig early so as to enjoy a leisurely time while you set up. If you are a drummer who also owns the P.A. (sound system), you can easily add two hours to that schedule. You know, sometimes, I wished I just played harmonica.
Load-out is easy. It is a complete reversal of everything you did during Load-in. It is usually accomplished in half the time, but often without the aforementioned teenage roadies. Since around 1992, I have been lucky enough to be a single Dad to two teenage boys. My built-in “roadies” certainly served their time in the trenches of the Lawton bar/club scene. In their absence, an assortment of substitutes usually present themselves for your consideration.
These folks are often well-meaning and really just wish to express their unbounded adoration for the music you just passionately presented to them. That all sounds very nice, doesn’t it? In reality, it usually ends up involving the three most inebriated “bruhs” left hanging around and at least one drunk-chick-we-wouldn’t-let-sing-a-song-with-us-because-she-kept-spilling-her-beer-onto-our-equipment. Now, bless their hearts, as I said, these folks mean well, but let’s just say I’m particular about how I disassemble my drum kit and the P.A. It has been 54 years that I’ve enjoyed playing music in front of people. And, after the night concludes, one has usually developed a routine, a flow, a sequence of events of what items are to be removed and how they are stored. That information is on a need-to-know basis, which I jealously guard. Plus, practically, I inventory items against my checklist as I put them away.
So, next time you generously offer to help out at the end of the night, and you get turned down, this is why. Oh yeah, guitar players are even worse about their “stuff”. The handful of times I have let “outsiders” assist with tear-down and Load-Out, there were the odd pieces of equipment or cymbal stand still outside, on the ground, near my truck. Bless their hearts…
George Keck is an Army retiree, a drummer, and Lawton resident, off and on, since 1964.