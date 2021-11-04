I’m always reminded of a former Fort Sill commanding general who forever declared himself to be a servant leader and a life-long learner. People simply rolled their eyes as he was neither and among the least self-aware people I’ve ever known.
I’ve never really claimed to be either and when it comes to life-long learning, I’m more likely to pick up facts and retain them forever. These fact are sorta like learning to speak Latin; interesting, but pretty tough to work into the conversation. Here’s a few facts which may surprise you.
1. About 3,000 years ago, most Egyptians died by the time they were 30.
2. The youngest Pope was 11 years old.
3. The electric chair was invented by a dentist.
4. A Boeing 767 airbus is made of 3,100,000 parts.
5. More than 50 percent of the people in the world have neither made nor received a telephone call.
6. “Go” is the shortest complete sentence in the English language.
7. Montpelier, Vermont, is the only state capitol in the United States without a McDonald’s.
8. Ireland consumes more Coca-Cola per capita than any nation in the world.
9. The only food that doesn’t spoil is honey.
10. There are more cars in Southern California than there are cows in India.
11. Thirty-six percent of all Americans say God has spoken to them.
12. In 21 states, Walmart is the largest employer.
13. Maine is the only state with a one syllable name.
14. It is illegal to hunt camels in Arizona.
15. One out of five people in the world live on less than $1 a day.
16. A dime has 118 ridges around the edge.
17. Hong Kong has the most Rolls Royce’s per capita of any place in the world.
18. More than 8,000 troops are still listed as missing from the Korean War.
19. Wayne’s World was filmed in two weeks.
20. “Stewardesses” is the longest word that is typed using the left hand.
21. No word in the English language rhymes with month, orange, silver or purple.
22. The word “testify” is based on the Ancient Roman practice of making men swear on their testicles when making a statement in court.
23. American on average eat 18 acres of pizza each day.
24. There are over 2,000,000 millionaires in the United States.
25. It is physically impossible for you to lick your elbow.
26. Most of the dust particles in your house are dead skin.
27. The average person falls asleep in 7 minutes.
28. Horses can’t vomit.
29. Ostriches stick their head in the sand to look for water.
30. Only female mosquitos bite.
31. Women blink nearly twice as often as men.
And so, from this I expect most of my wonderful readers are still trying to lick their elbows, while the men continue to be mystified at the origin of the word “testify”.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.