I don’t know about you, but lately life has been getting harder and harder. I thought surviving a pandemic with some of my sanity was the hardest thing I ever did, I guess I shouldn’t have challenged the universe.
I won’t lie, life has really knocked me around, and left me bruised and battered. Every week I think I have cried more tears than ever before, yet the next week brings more. Perhaps I am exhausted, burnt out, or simply had enough of the ugliness and hate in the world.
A few months ago I heard the phrase “Life is a series of tiny miracles.” I love to collect words and phrases that move me, and this one felt like it had the power to change my perspective. Driving to a meeting one day, annoyed that I had to leave the house, running late, and feeling overwhelmed, I stopped at a light by Elmer Thomas Park. It was a warm, sunny afternoon and the prairie dogs were busy. Watching the prairie dogs I felt everything slip away, the pure joy I felt at such a simple scene was simply overwhelming.
And that is when it hit me, life is a series of tiny miracles. We spend our entire life waiting, praying for the big moment. We miss the little moments, the moments meant to give us pure joy, to sustain us through the battles, to energize us. We are surrounded by miracles every day, we just need to slow down long enough to realize it.
My favorite thing about working from home is the simplicity of my days. Yes, I run, like a mad woman, all day, every day, but there is no drama or stress. I am free to focus on work and not office politics. Because of this freedom, my perspective has changed. The small moments, the joy of listening to birds sing, or watch Selina smile as she runs through the backyard, warm my heart and make the stress melt away. Or hearing Raffy laugh when he tricks Selina. He thinks it’s the best thing ever, and slowly his low chuckle turns into a full body laugh.
Life can be one long journey, filled with stress, worries, gray hair, and wrinkles. Or life can be a magical adventure, filled with treasures awaiting our discovery. This morning, after a particularly long, rough weekend that left me feeling empty, I took Selina for a walk. Strolling through the backyard, enjoying the feeling of the sun on my body, ignoring my phone was amazing. It became magical when I realized Selina was right next to me, looking at me, watching me, guiding my every step. For the first time, in a long time, I realized I am not alone, and I never will be. Writing this article, I am in my backyard, enjoying some spring sun, and the amazing company of Raffy, Selina, and B. In these moments, I know I am among the richest people in the world.
I am done with bleak days. I am choosing to actively look for the little miracles, the moments sent to make me smile. I plan to watch the prairie dogs more, enjoy the feel of the warm summer sun on my body, and laugh until my stomach hurts. Life will be amazing, I just have to choose to have the right perspective. The universe has already created the perfect path, filled with little miracles.
I love to hear from my readers. You can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.