This summer, in the midst of the heat wave, I have indulged in ‘90’s sitcoms. I had forgotten how much I loved the tidiness of 30 minute episodes- the characters share a laugh, encounter a challenge, and find a positive solution. If only life was always this tidy.

This year, in the midst of healing and personal growth, I have been drawn to comedies. I crave happiness and laughter, even the crazy antics.The more a series resembles I Love Lucy, the better. I love slapstick comedy. The laughter is so contagious, I have caught my dogs watching too.

