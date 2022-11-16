Have you ever noticed how hard it is to bounce back from criticism? It has always fascinated me how words can hurt so much more than punches. Yet the only way to truly hurt someone, the best way to destroy a heart, is with words.

Today I faced a very challenging day. A friend who I often work with shared news with me that was quite upsetting. And rather than allowing me time to process, time to think through her words, she kept layering them on. The more she spoke, the lower I felt. Somewhere in the conversation I realized the pain I was feeling was not from the words of others, but the fact that I felt alone, and unsupported. You see, as she spent 45 minutes explaining to me how other people felt, she never once defended me, nor dared to ask how I was feeling.