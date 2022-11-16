Have you ever noticed how hard it is to bounce back from criticism? It has always fascinated me how words can hurt so much more than punches. Yet the only way to truly hurt someone, the best way to destroy a heart, is with words.
Today I faced a very challenging day. A friend who I often work with shared news with me that was quite upsetting. And rather than allowing me time to process, time to think through her words, she kept layering them on. The more she spoke, the lower I felt. Somewhere in the conversation I realized the pain I was feeling was not from the words of others, but the fact that I felt alone, and unsupported. You see, as she spent 45 minutes explaining to me how other people felt, she never once defended me, nor dared to ask how I was feeling.
Rather than allowing the conversation to defeat me, I decided to ask myself what I could learn from the situation. I am a firm believer there is always something to learn, always areas to grow, and always opportunities to do better. Adopting this mindset gives me an action to complete, something positive to focus on. It removes the power of choosing to be a victim, and allows me to thrive in a difficult situation. Sounds silly, I know, but it has given me the power to turn a negative situation into a positive one.
Thinking through the conversation, I realized the first thing I had to do was let go of the opinions of others. People project their feelings and insecurities on others. Rarely the way they act towards another person is not based on the actions or words of that person. Taking this into consideration, I felt lighter and more focused. I was able to see the hurt and fears driving the criticism. I was able to start to understand how I could communicate differently, in a way the team needed. I also began to understand why my friend did not defend me.
A few hours later, reflecting on my day, I have come to two conclusions. Life with dogs is so much easier. And people are ultimately driven by their emotions and fear, yet rather than taking ownership for their actions, they blame others. We all do it. I do it. It is so much easier to blame the dog for burning dinner than to admit I once again over stretched myself. Yet being honest, saying I took more on than I should have, empowers me to learn from the situation, and teaches my kiddo how to take responsibility for her actions. While this may sound altruistic, trust me, it isn’t.
Learning how to dodge the curve balls, how to take responsibility for my actions and emotions, makes life easier. Facing consequences head on, sooner rather than later is easier. And understanding that the reactions of others is driven by their unmet needs and fears, makes it a little easier to show empathy. I often wonder how the world would be, how much simpler life would be, if we looked at every person and asked ourselves where they are coming from before we respond.