We are days away from a new year. Unlike past years, I am READY for a new year, to start fresh, to leave the past behind me, embracing what the future holds. This coming year is going to be amazing and I am ready for everything it holds.
These past few years have been filled with hurt, uncertainty, and loss. At times it felt like there was more negativity in the world than positivity. Everywhere I looked there was pain, loss, and anger. To be honest, there were moments where it was more than I could handle. Especially the moments when these feelings entered my home.
As a child we moved often, which for a child and teenager was often challenging, and more often than not created grief and hurt. As an adult, I look forward to change, embrace it, even the hard change, because I know something better is coming. This was a lesson I learned the hard way as a child. I was completely unable to control my surroundings or any of the changes, I was a passenger of life, not an active participant. Each new beginning left me with two choices, to make the best of the situation, or to be miserable. I quickly learned I did not like to be miserable, so I learned how to make the best of any situation. I learned to leave hurt, anger, and negative feelings behind me. I embraced the changes, made them into adventures, and learned to be my own best friend.
Fast forward to March 2020, the world stopped, everything became uncertain and we were all forced to retreat to our homes. As scared as I was, I knew I had to make the best of the situation. I worked hard to create a positive environment for me and my child. We helped each other learn new things, we braved unrealistic expectations from schools, clients, and jobs. Together, we overcame the ugly and fear to make a world we could live in. It wasn’t easy, trust me.
With every change, came more challenges. And as people showed their worst, I chose to see the best. Even on days when it was an uphill battle, I chose to be positive, to put happiness and cheer into the world. There has been more hurt than I would like to think about, broken promises, and enough tears to flood the Nile. The days have been long, the struggles real, and the worry has turned my hair almost white, hidden by my new best friend, hair dye.
Standing on the brink of a new year, a pivotal choice is facing me. I can leave my baggage and hurt in 2021, choosing to make 2022 the best year of my life, the year my dreams become a reality, or I can carry it into 2022 and continue to struggle. I am choosing the best year of my life. I want to live, laugh, work hard, help others, make new friends, and memories. Life is a precious gift. I am choosing to honor this gift and leave the hurt and anger behind me. I suspect it will be the best weight I have ever lost.
As we approach this new year, many of you may be filled with uncertainty, some of you may have lost your hope. No matter where you are, know that I believe in you, am cheering you on, and want the absolute best for you. You deserve it.
I love to hear from my readers. You can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.