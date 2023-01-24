Occasionally when I write these columns I come to a fork in the road. A moment where there are two options: a sensibility option and the fun option. The sensible options are to write about the debt ceiling on the national level or the upcoming school voucher debate that is coming back to Oklahoma. I started on those columns but there was this other topic. A delicious piece of cake pulling me away from my healthy plate of broccoli. I just cannot resist … let’s talk about George Santos.
George Santos is a freshman member of the House of Representatives from New York. He represents parts of Queens and Long Island. Normally a freshman legislator from another state would not be the focus of this kind of column, but Rep. Santos is a special case.
Since the November election it has turned out that he lied about every aspect of his life. He claimed he went to college on a volleyball scholarship but he never even went to college. He claimed that his mother died in the September 11th attack, but she did not. He claimed that he was Jewish but later clarified that he was “Jew-ish” a phrase he meant as “my grandmother says we had a distant Jewish ancestor.” He has denied allegations that he was a Drag Queen while he lived in Brazil. He has been accused of raising money online to get the dog of a U.S. military veteran life-saving surgery and then stealing the money leaving the dog to die. He has also accusations of financial improprieties by using campaign funds for personal gain,t honestly, who cares about that? He may have killed a veteran’s dog.
Things have gotten so bad that the Republican Party of New York has called on Rep. Santos, if that is indeed his real name, to resign. He has refused. Which brings up an interesting question: what happens when a Representative violates the public trust but still has two years left in his term?
The answer is nothing.
There is no such thing as a recall election for a member of the House of Representatives. Rep. Santos will have to stand for reelection in two years, but until that time the voters in his district have no recourse against him.
The only recourse that exists in the meantime is that the House of Representatives itself votes to expel Rep. Santos. The House and the Senate are both allowed to remove members who won elections with a two-thirds majority vote. We can presume that the Democrats would be happy to do so. Rep. Santos is a Republican, and a Democrat could potentially win a special election if Santos were expelled. That still means that a substantial number of Republicans would have to vote for it and the measure would have to be brought to the floor, which means that Speaker McCarthy would have to be on board.
The Republican majority is so slim and it almost derailed McCarthy’s Speaker bid. The Republicans barely outnumber the Democrats right now and Speaker McCarthy may view Santos as a necessary evil. Yes, he may be a liar but as long as he delivers solid Republican votes, they will deal with him until he is voted out in 2024. In the speaker battle Santos voted for McCarthy 15 times.
On one hand this is silly. The guy made up a volleyball scholarship. Tee-hee. On the other hand this is deeply embarrassing. Santos does not deserve to be in the House of Representatives. Only 435 men and women are privileged to serve in the House and we should expect better of them than, “lied about his mother dying on September 11th.” This isn’t a partisan issue. A few years ago Al Franken resigned after backlash over a picture of him “jokingly” putting his hands on a woman’s chest while she slept. He should have resigned. Being in Congress is an honor that Sen. Franken and Rep. Santos are unworthy of holding.
I would also caution readers against attitudes like, “Well the people elected him.” They did not elect him. They elected a completely fictional person. They were completely deceived. We could start throwing stones at voters in Long Island, but when was the last time you double-checked Tom Cole’s college degree? Speaking of Rep. Cole. I do not like using this column to make explicit appeals but I hope that he is doing the right thing behind the scenes and pushing Speaker McCarthy for Santos’ expulsion. The people of Long Island and Queens voted for a person who did not exist in November. Give them a chance to elect someone real.
David Searcy holds a master’s degree from Oklahoma State University and a PhD in political science from Southern Illinois University.