Occasionally when I write these columns I come to a fork in the road. A moment where there are two options: a sensibility option and the fun option. The sensible options are to write about the debt ceiling on the national level or the upcoming school voucher debate that is coming back to Oklahoma. I started on those columns but there was this other topic. A delicious piece of cake pulling me away from my healthy plate of broccoli. I just cannot resist … let’s talk about George Santos.

George Santos is a freshman member of the House of Representatives from New York. He represents parts of Queens and Long Island. Normally a freshman legislator from another state would not be the focus of this kind of column, but Rep. Santos is a special case.