The tiny, energetic redhead sauntered into the room carrying a balloon and a piece of string, asking her mom to tie the string to the balloon.
Mom dutifully stopped what she was doing, knotted the two items and handed the now-enhanced balloon back to the little girl.
After only a few seconds’ analysis, the 4-year-old exclaimed “Oh, no! Even with the string the balloon can’t fly.”
While I love this story, which symbolizes the wonder and innocence of the young, it dawned on me there are several lessons to be learned here.
One is that people can seek craft expectations, seeking solutions in things that have no bearing on the challenge. We want to apply “magical” properties to people and situations that don’t exist. “Why can’t the mayor do this?” “Why won’t Congress fix that?” “If the president was any good he’d …” Well, you get my drift.
“For every complex problem, there’s a solution that is simple, neat, and wrong.” – H.L. Mencken
We live in a complicated world and there is no magic bullet to our problems. Strings don’t have the capability to make balloons fly, no matter how much we wish they could. But the little girl’s problem wasn’t all that complicated. It’s just that the solution to her dilemma was something her preschool brain hadn’t yet grasped. Mom saw it as a “teachable moment,” explaining about helium, and how having the balloon filled with helium instead of plain old air is what made the balloon float, not the string.
As adults, we’d consider someone ignorant or stupid if they thought the string would give lift to the colored latex. Yet I’m afraid it happens all around us every single day. And what we may write off as naivete in a child can be willful ignorance in adults.
Another lesson the little girl learned is it’s what’s inside that counts. You can’t see it, smell it or taste it, but it’s there. But there’s still some hidden “magic” that gives lift to our balloons. And when you do find it, it is extraordinary. It turns a lackadaisical piece of rubber into something that floats freely and, with boundaries removed, soars into the clouds.
Her story also reminded me that, often, all you need is a few more facts to understand what’s going on. She began to grasp that there was a missing, critical piece to her understanding and achieving her heart’s desire of the moment. When mom told her the balloon needed helium to float, she had a ready-response.
“Well, let’s go to the store and get some.”
She’s only 4, but she may also be brilliant. The solution’s right there. What are you waiting for, mom?
Don’t you miss those days? “The store” was always nearby, and held the supplies to fix almost any problem. The store and mom’s knowledge of the world were all you needed.
For adults, the store may not be so close any more and the shelves may not be as well-stocked as they once were. Or perhaps we’re just a little more picky about what we need to buy. But the solution can still be the same.
Go to the store. Channel mom’s wisdom.
Give some lift to that balloon you’re having trouble with.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.