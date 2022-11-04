What ever happened to the patriotic concept of “loyal opposition”?
The term started in England and indicated that the party out of power, as well as the party in power, was loyal to the crown.
In America, Wendell Wilkie used the term after he and the Republican party were defeated by President Roosevelt in 1940. He advised his fellow Republicans that their function during the next four years — the war years — was that of the loyal opposition.
“Let us not,” Wilkie urged, “fall into the partisan error of opposing things just for the sake of opposition. Ours must be an opposition for a strong America.”
That kind of loyal opposition is not reported from our Congress. It may be there — but it is not reported. What is reported is the attitude of a British Whig leader named Tierney who is quoted as saying: “The duty of the opposition is very simple — to oppose everything and propose nothing.”
Hearing party faithfuls talk about their counterparts in the other party, you’d think that Congress is the biggest collection of low-life ignoramuses ever assembled in one institution.
The public, fed up with name calling, bad-mouthing and negative nabobism, pays little attention to their rantings and ravings.
But the media does — which is exactly why they do it. Ranting and raving gets them on TV. The media jams microphones into the loose lips of the ranters and ravers and cameramen faithfully record their babblings for 20-second sound bites.
If a reporter wanted serious news instead of sensationalism, as soon as the interviewee stated something negative such as, “It’s a bad plan. It will never work,” the reporter should demand the criticizer offer his (or her) solutions. What’s his (or her) plan? What would work? What should be done?
The accuser shouldn’t be let off camera until he (or she) comes up with an answer — or admits he (or she) hasn’t the foggiest idea of how to solve the problem either.
A long time ago, I watched a senator being interviewed on the MacNeil-Lehrer show which, rare on TV, made an effort to persist through negative accusations to ferret out positive recommendations.
The senator was vitriolically critical of the president’s foreign policy. He accused the president of flip-flopping. On and on, he litanied the flip-flops. He repeated the phrase “flip-flop” so many times I got the mental image of the president shuffling around the White House in a pair of faded rubber shower shoes.
Yet, pressed as to what he would have done in those delicate foreign policy decisions, all he could sputter was something to the effect of, “Well, I wouldn’t flip-flop!”
The media could help restore the loyal opposition to this country by refusing to report opposition without proposition — a counter-policy, a solution.
Whether I’m with the ins or the outs, I’d like to hear reasonable, respectful — and accurate — suggestions from the other side.
Opposition, yes — but make mine loyal, please.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.