Love is something that I have thought a lot about lately. And I have come to a few conclusions. While I have suffered through more than my fair share of broken hearts, felt my heart shatter, crack, and break, I still believe in love, believe it exists, and with a little effort can be found.
The question becomes, how do we find love, how do we know if someone truly loves us? After 42 years, I have learned that love can not be earned, you cannot convince someone to love you, nor can you hope for love. Rather, someone loving you comes first and foremost from you loving yourself. When you know your value and worth, when you are confident in who you are, love will find you.
Perhaps the best lessons in love have come from my rescue dogs. They show me, time and time again, that no matter how much hurt or abuse you have experienced, you can love again. Watching each one work through this process, learning to love again, taught me that no amount of hurt or loss experienced will ever keep me from loving again.
These thoughts and reflections probably sound pretty silly, but if you knew the hurt I have passed through and the pain I have chosen to let go of, all while maintaining a belief in love, I can tell you they aren’t. Looking back, I have always been the people-pleaser, the girl who has given away her love too freely, who thought that if I just do enough, show them I can be the perfect wife and mother, all while having a career, they will love me. If someone cannot see you for who you are, appreciate what you do, and expect nothing in return, they will never come to love you. Love attracts love, and when you love yourself, others will love you too.
Recently, I had a friend tell me I needed to learn to sit in the silence and allow the pain to come. In order to heal, we must feel the pain, embrace it, learn from it, rest, and then move on. I thought about this for a few days, and realized how right she is. Broken hearts hurt as much as an injury or illness. When we are injured or sick, we sit through the pain, we give our bodies time to heal, to become whole again. When our hearts break, we push them aside, determined to continue moving forward, no matter the cost to us or our hearts.
As much as I don’t want to sit in the pain, I know there is a lot of healing for me to do, a lot I need to learn. The thought of embarking on this journey terrifies me, but what terrifies me even more, is the thought of never healing, of never loving myself, or ever experiencing love. Or worse, allowing my child to think that the cure for a broken heart is to just keep pushing on. It’s time to slow down, to stop looking for projects, to simply sit and be. I suspect some of this healing can be done in the pool or sun, my two favorite places in the summer. But no matter where I choose to sit with the pain, this will be my summer of recovery and learning.
After the past few years, I suspect a lot of us are in need of time to heal. The long days and lazy afternoons are the perfect time to work on healing. Join me on this journey, knowing we are not healing alone will make the process easier.
I love to hear from my readers. You can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.