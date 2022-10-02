I think most educators will tell you there’s a benefit to “play”. Recess for young students helps them burn off excess energy, but it also provides opportunities for socialization, lessons in teamwork and fosters imagination. I’m constantly amazed by my grandchildren and the stuff they come up with when they’re playing. Adventures, stories of awe and wonder, or even a one-act play can burst forth. They live in a completely different reality than where most adults reside.

As we mature, we seem to have a diminished capacity for play. We know how to work and how to relax, but, at least for me, the ability to play seems to have faded far earlier than my hairline receded.