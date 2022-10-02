I think most educators will tell you there’s a benefit to “play”. Recess for young students helps them burn off excess energy, but it also provides opportunities for socialization, lessons in teamwork and fosters imagination. I’m constantly amazed by my grandchildren and the stuff they come up with when they’re playing. Adventures, stories of awe and wonder, or even a one-act play can burst forth. They live in a completely different reality than where most adults reside.
As we mature, we seem to have a diminished capacity for play. We know how to work and how to relax, but, at least for me, the ability to play seems to have faded far earlier than my hairline receded.
Perhaps we just don’t “get it.” Several years ago, I read one of those trendy management books that said if our employees took a little time to play, they’d be more productive. I offered that idea up to the staff, suggesting it might be something to consider. It didn’t go as planned.
I assumed the idea of play would be a group activity. What I found was they played solitaire on the computer. I was hoping for fun interaction. They chose to isolate themselves during play. I suppose, looking back, there could have still been benefits to that, but it wasn’t what I expected. In the book all the examples of play were in groups. I learned a lesson about that staff, that they weren’t as cohesive as I would have liked, and we tried to find ways to bring them together.
This summer my daughter gave me a Lego project as a birthday gift. I probably hadn’t picked up a Lego since the last time my son left them scattered in the hall in an ersatz minefield fashion. But when I decided to take a random day off a few weeks ago I decided that was a good project for the day.
For about three and a half hours, I was enthralled. My wife stopped by periodically to check on my progress and ask why there were leftover parts. (I don’t think she really believed me when I told her they’d provided extras.)
But I learned several things in the process. First, those kits are engineering marvels. Placing nearly 600 tiny pieces in place and seeing the project take shape was really rewarding. It also provided an intense lesson in following the instructions. I can see how these things are beneficial learning tools for children. The directions are detailed and must be followed with precision. For the record, I only had one significant faux pas that required disassembly. The lesson? Pay better attention.
But you know what the greatest accomplishment of the Lego project was? I didn’t have to resort to using the super glue. Not once. But I was tempted
A little more playtime is good for your mental well-being, as well as your soul. I need to do more of it.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.