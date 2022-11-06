During the two years I stepped away from newspapers to teach, one lesson was an icebreaker at the outset of the year to get to know my students. Called “Ten things you need to know about me,” it was a great exercise to get to know them, to get them to know each other, what they cared about, what they were passionate about.

In the classroom, you’re always trying to make that connection and, sadly, it was one of the most difficult parts of the job. Due to a variety of conditions outside the classroom, many of these kids weren’t getting close to anyone.