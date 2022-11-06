During the two years I stepped away from newspapers to teach, one lesson was an icebreaker at the outset of the year to get to know my students. Called “Ten things you need to know about me,” it was a great exercise to get to know them, to get them to know each other, what they cared about, what they were passionate about.
In the classroom, you’re always trying to make that connection and, sadly, it was one of the most difficult parts of the job. Due to a variety of conditions outside the classroom, many of these kids weren’t getting close to anyone.
But in those other moments, real progress can be made. I needed to know what they cared about. I learned more about Fortnite, K-pop, Xbox vs. Playstation, the passion for soccer and various levels of male-female relationships that teens navigate. It made my head hurt just a little trying to figure out the difference between “seeing” someone and “just talking.”
What I found most mystifying is that many students had a hard time coming up with 10 things. They seemed to think every item needed to be an “Oh, wow” and I fought to communicate that, when I know nothing about you, the mundane can be interesting.
It helped growing up a military brat. Eight schools, four high schools, places I’d been, places I dreamed of going and, if there was one thing I’d choose to do over all the others, what would it be? The scariest part for most of them was presenting their “Ten Things” to the rest of the class. Invariably, I’d see a couple of them talking about music, food or some shared interest at the end of class or the following day. In some cases, those interests, once shared, became the basis of a new friendship.
A few weeks ago, I had dinner with someone I’d never met before. Now a resident of North Carolina, he’d been stationed at Fort Sill and returned for a visit. His wife was someone I knew in college and she encouraged him to give me a call while he was in town. Even though we’d never met, there were numerous shared experiences we had to talk about.
Too often, in those awkward moments when you first meet someone, I’ll ask “What do you do?” Their job or career usually provides some point of reference, even though I know “What do you do?” is far less important than “What do you care about?”
In recent weeks, the only thing many people want to know is if someone has a D, an R or an I after their name. As we press to get on the back side of Tuesday’s election, I hope we’ll find people are far more interesting than that. The “classroom connection” I wanted for my students is far more valuable.
By the way, the thing I’d love to do most? Perform as a member of a rock band. Unfortunately, I understand a certain amount of talent is required that I don’t possess. As my dad used to say, don’t quit your day job.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.