My wife and I were discussing last week where we were on Y2K and how that seems like only yesterday when, in fact, it’s been nearly a quarter century. Frequent memes on social media remind us adults that we think fondly of the ‘80s as it was only 10 to 15 years ago when we’ve had seven presidents since the dawn of that decade.
I generally take the week between Christmas and New Year to reflect on the year just ending and pencil out a roadmap for the dawning 12 months. Reflect, acknowledge and plan.
The 2020s have been pretty much a lost decade. Barely three months in, we were treated to lockdowns, school and business closures, mass layoffs and COVID payouts. Then we transitioned to supply chain issues that spiked economic routines and, just for giggles, added a war in Ukraine at the behest of a bully regime in Russia that further altered the landscape of foodstuffs, raw materials and energy.
If you believe national reports, in 2020 workers decided they liked the new normal of “working from home” and are fighting a return to traditional workplace norms, and shifted over to “quiet quitting” and the great resignation of 2022. Of course, the great resignation was later termed the great reshuffling as Americans reevaluated their life choices and goal and former entry level jobs took on new luster as employers jumped wage offerings to fight for a limited supply of quality workers.
It’s enough to wear you out.
But it’s never all downside, right?
I’ve developed a new appreciation for getting to travel after being locked down. I’m happy to get to work for an organization that was able to retain almost 100 percent of the staff we had at the outset of this thing, and that the adjustments we were forced to make were generally understood by our customers. I’ve developed a deeper appreciation for my health. And as I’ve watched friends struggle, to realize part of our “new normal” is appreciating those friends — and telling them so.
It seems to have always been a truth that a crisis brings out the best in us. Sure, there’ll always be the malcontents and ne’er-do-wells who will attempt to take advantage of their neighbors when the chips are down. Fortunately, those individuals generally get uncovered, and it only deepens the gratitude for the day-to-day standup individuals who we’re blessed to know.
So, here’s to 2023. Let’s toast the opportunities of a New Year and, as David Leadbeater says, “May the worst days of your future be better than the best days of your past.” Cheers.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.