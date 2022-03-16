A few weeks ago, I was working with a peer to complete a project for a client. I was more than a little annoyed and exhausted. I had been working to meet a deadline for a month. Continuously communicating with the client what I needed, they left town days prior to the due date without getting me the needed information. I was angry, devastated, and crushed.
Talking to my peer about this, I started to apologize, apologize for not being able to once again rearrange my schedule to meet the client’s schedule. I apologized for not having asked more often for this information. I apologized for almost everything I could have done differently. Half-way through my litany of apologies, she stopped me. Patiently explaining to me that by continuously apologizing, I was lessening my worth. I had a timeline created, had communicated with the client, and done more work than was asked of me to ensure the deadline was met. In fact, the entire reason we were talking was so I could finish the project without the needed information.
I let her words soak into me. They were a soothing balm to a hurt spirit. My entire life, I have taken responsibility for other people’s actions, paid the consequences, and apologized. I was raised to be responsible, to do what it takes to get the job done. I am grateful for these lessons, they are what keep my momentum going when exhaustion or stress threaten to creep in. However, the challenge for me lies in the fact that I only mastered half of the lesson.
No matter what role we are playing, we can only do our part, we can only take responsibility for our part. If we show up, with a positive attitude, roll up our sleeves, do our part with gusto, and help where we can, we have gone above and beyond the call of duty. We are not responsible for other people dropping the ball. We cannot force or coerce someone to do something or give us information. We must also understand that everyone has different priorities and coping mechanisms. No matter how we feel about another person’s priorities and coping mechanisms, we cannot judge, we have not walked in their shoes, we have no idea the challenges they have faced and overcome, nor the exhaustion which may weigh down their soul.
Not apologizing for something I did not do nor was responsible for is something I need to work on. As a business owner, continually apologizing causes me to lose my credibility or appear as if there was more that I could have done. I received some of the best advice in this conversation. Every time I feel the urge to apologize, I need to take a timeout, and examine my feelings. I must understand why I feel the urge to apologize, determine if I truly owe someone an apology, and then form a plan to assist myself in the future. For example, in this case if I had kept a written record of when requests were sent, I would have been able to see I had more than done my part, not apologized, and created a plan to move forward.
I thought I knew what my growth goals for 2022 were, but it seems I need to add one more. Knowing when to apologize and when to be supportive. What goals are you working on this month? What struggles are you facing? I have a feeling not owning others actions will take a huge weight off my shoulders.
I love to hear from my readers, you can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.