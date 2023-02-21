In the classic “Simpsons” episode “Marge Versus the Monorail” the scam artist Lyle Lanley tells the people of Springfield that, “A town with money is like a mule with a spinning wheel. No one knows how he got it and dang if he knows how to use it!” That bit of folksy-sounding nonsense is designed to sound profound while actually being quite inane but it highlights a truth of politics; when the government has money it can be as confusing to the people in power as a massive deficit.
Oklahoma has money. Not infinite money but money nonetheless. Each year the state Legislature approves a budget based on the projected revenue that the state will earn through taxes and the other revenue streams used by Oklahoma. This year the number is up. According to the Tulsa World, the state’s January revenue is up 13.4 percent which is actually a plateauing of the years’ revenue which is up 20 percent over expectations for the entire fiscal year. That is a good problem for the state to have, but for the Oklahoma State Legislature it is still a problem because now they have to agree on what to spend that money on. One of the main focuses in this legislative session is how to spend that increased revenue in a manner that doesn’t reflect the errors of the people of Springfield by wasting it all on a flashy, but faulty, monorail.
The priority, based on reports coming from the legislative session, seems to be education. The Secretary of Education, the House Republicans, and the Senate Republicans have all presented plans that would increase educational funding in the state. While there are some interesting and significant differences among the plans my takeaway today is that it appears that there is real movement in Oklahoma City to do something. All the plans have teacher pay raises in them, though Secretary Walters’ plan only calls for “merit-based” pay raises. Teacher raises are important simply because the state is embroiled in a teacher shortage. It is tough to attract teachers, or keep the ones that we have, when they can get higher salaries in our neighboring states. Each plan has some form of increased funding for school districts on a per student basis (though some versions have a cap) and each includes some variation of a school voucher program.
In politics this is where we get into the behind-the-scenes conversations that happen in offices or in committee rooms. The important part for getting the ball rolling here has been cleared though, there is a general consensus that something should be done. Now we are in the negotiations phase. It will be interesting to see what each side can live with, how much of a funding increase gets approved, and how a voucher program works in practice. Are pay raises tied to minimum teacher salaries or are they across-the-board increases? It is going to be up to the members of the Oklahoma Legislature to determine what they are willing to compromise on and, just as importantly, what is passable.
This is largely going to be a Republican dominated plan but Oklahoma Democrats, long in favor of teacher pay increases, could be important as well. If Republicans do not have enough votes in their own caucus to pass education changes alone they may have to reach across the aisle and get Democrats help. There have been occasions in the past where some Oklahoma Republicans have been so opposed to any spending that the Democrats have had to push the ball across the line. That would entitle concessions in the bill from the majority Republicans but it will be interesting to see if that occurs. This should be easier for Republicans to pass than it was prior to the Teachers Strike. That bill had to include a tax increase, which is incredibly difficult to do in Oklahoma. This is only spending an already existing surplus and so a supermajority of legislators is not going to be required.
If you have non-negotiables in this bill I would highly encourage you to contact your local legislator and tell them. Education is a massive expenditure for the state and your input is vital to making sure that your policy goals are implemented by the Legislature. In an ideal world legislators and citizens work together to make sure the mule uses his spinning wheel to create good policy.
David Searcy holds a master’s degree from Oklahoma State University and a PhD in political science from Southern Illinois University.