In the classic “Simpsons” episode “Marge Versus the Monorail” the scam artist Lyle Lanley tells the people of Springfield that, “A town with money is like a mule with a spinning wheel. No one knows how he got it and dang if he knows how to use it!” That bit of folksy-sounding nonsense is designed to sound profound while actually being quite inane but it highlights a truth of politics; when the government has money it can be as confusing to the people in power as a massive deficit.

Oklahoma has money. Not infinite money but money nonetheless. Each year the state Legislature approves a budget based on the projected revenue that the state will earn through taxes and the other revenue streams used by Oklahoma. This year the number is up. According to the Tulsa World, the state’s January revenue is up 13.4 percent which is actually a plateauing of the years’ revenue which is up 20 percent over expectations for the entire fiscal year. That is a good problem for the state to have, but for the Oklahoma State Legislature it is still a problem because now they have to agree on what to spend that money on. One of the main focuses in this legislative session is how to spend that increased revenue in a manner that doesn’t reflect the errors of the people of Springfield by wasting it all on a flashy, but faulty, monorail.