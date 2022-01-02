How has a virus become such a divisive political issue?”
That was a topic of discussion on one news program I listened to this past week. My initial thought was that national tragedy usually unifies the populace and so why was COVID so different? As usual, first thoughts can be superficial. And wrong.
While 9/11 unified the nation, Vietnam divided it. So did a Civil War in which, to this day, there’s a debate about the “real” reason for the conflict. Americans lacked any sense of national resolve in those crises. Rampant inflation in the ‘70s resulted in some unanimity of Americans, and while the economic and mortgage crisis of the late 2000s united us in some ways, we were often divided as to exactly what the solution was. LBJ could never reconcile his administration’s position on the Vietnam War with what Americans saw on the nightly news.
Other events shift along a continuum. The Iraq War had almost universal support at its outset when we were led to believe there were “weapons of mass destruction”. As the existence of that threat was debunked, support of our military efforts faded quickly. The same kind of thing seemed to have happened in Afghanistan where many Americans initially supported the nation’s efforts to eradicate the Taliban but, after years of conflict and seeing no end in sight, lost interest.
So what makes the difference?
I’m no social scientist, but I think it boils down to an issue of how information is presented to the community by leadership. We want the truth, to be told what’s going to be done about it, and if mistakes are made, to admit them and explain the shift in policy. But there’s another factor at play.
We seem to have removed the option of making mistakes.
I used to agonize internally over decisions I’d made that later turned out not to be the best ones. None of us wants to be wrong. Later, I realized I made the best decision I could with the information I had available at the time. I learned a “heat of the moment” decision should also never be judged as harshly as one with the benefit of hindsight. If I ignored uncomfortable information in making a bad decision, then it was on me.
In our politically charged climate, people are penalized for being wrong, especially admitting they were wrong.
People today, particularly those in power, seem hesitant to admit their mistakes. They’ll shade the truth to match what they said before, anything to avoid saying “I made a mistake” or “The situation has changed.” Why? Because their opponents will use it to tear them down at the first opportunity. Amplified by the megaphone of social media, opposition lives for the “gotcha” moment.
And we, as a community, have played a role in the creation of that reality.
True leaders tell the truth, even if uncomfortable, and adjust their sails as the wind shifts.
I’m not big on New Year’s resolutions. As much as we all vow to lose weight, eat less and pray more, I’d say if we could leave today’s “gotcha” mentality by the roadside, we’ll almost certainly have a Happy New Year.
David Stringer is publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.