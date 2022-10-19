This year has been a year of transition, growth, and change. It has been hard, but the lessons learned have been worth every tear, challenge, and hardship. Not wanting to stay where I am, wanting to learn and be better than I have been, I have been doing the work, asking the questions, and reflecting on my life.
Asking what I needed to fix within myself to become the best version of myself possible has been exhausting. Combine that with being a mom, business owner, full-time employee, and person, exhaustion has become my constant companion. Thankfully, I have been able to sneak a few naps in and have learned to let the unimportant things go.
Reflecting on my childhood and the pivotal moments presented me with a choice. To accept the trauma from the moment and choose to heal, or hold on to the memory and pain. I knew one thing, if I held on to the pain, I would never heal, and at this moment, I want nothing as much as healing. I am tired of making the same mistakes, of being stagnant, of never truly growing. I am ready to accept everything the world has to offer and has planned for me. And I am ready to leave the pain behind.
Facing this choice, I realized it was up to me to choose what I remember and how I remember it. Please note, by no means am I suggesting that trauma can be erased or healed by choosing to forget the hurtful moments. Healing from trauma is hard work. What I am suggesting, at least for myself, is that as I face the moments of trauma, work through the pain and heal, I can choose to remember the good moments, to not hold on to the bad memories.
Over the years, I have learned that forgiveness is about me, not the other person. By forgiving someone, I am not saying what they did was OK, I am choosing to let the pain go and not allow the person to have control over me. By choosing to remember the best of my childhood, I am choosing to forgive, heal, and grow. Holding on the painful memories means I will continue to carry the trauma. I am done carrying the weight of others’ opinions and trauma. I am ready to be light, confident, and at peace. To have room for growth and healing.
While my life has always been untraditional, it has had amazing moments. But more than anything, if I had not gone through what I went through, I wouldn’t be who I am today. I appreciate the lessons and scars, the experiences and the moments that have shaped me. The beauty of the painful moments have become my reminders that the most beautiful moments are born from pain.
As we enter the last quarter of this year, I would like to challenge you to leave the past two years in 2022. Let’s choose to carry the good with us, leaving the pain, hurt, and anger behind us. This coming year will be the year of tremendous growth and blessings. It will be the year our dreams come true.