This year has been a year of transition, growth, and change. It has been hard, but the lessons learned have been worth every tear, challenge, and hardship. Not wanting to stay where I am, wanting to learn and be better than I have been, I have been doing the work, asking the questions, and reflecting on my life.

Asking what I needed to fix within myself to become the best version of myself possible has been exhausting. Combine that with being a mom, business owner, full-time employee, and person, exhaustion has become my constant companion. Thankfully, I have been able to sneak a few naps in and have learned to let the unimportant things go.

