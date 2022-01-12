Every year, the days seem to pass faster and faster. Between chores, work, motherhood, and to-do lists my days are consumed. As a goal-oriented person, I value task completion, and for many years associated my worth with my productivity levels. On days when it seemed like I did not accomplish a lot, my self-worth and self-esteem were affected.
Because my self-perception was so entwined with my daily accomplishments, I began to lose my patience, lacking the ability to deal with interruptions, setbacks, and life. Knowing I could not continue like this, I looked for solutions. My first was to chronicle in detail everything I accomplished in a day. I listed chores, working out, errands, literally, everything I did. This helped a lot. I could see my time was not being wasted, I was accomplishing a lot each day.
For years, I have used this method. The only issue, I strive to get more and more done each day. Learning to balance work and life has not been easy, but approaching this balance as a scheduling issue has helped. When I can look at my planner and see how my time is being spent, see what needs to be done, and what I have accomplished, I can find peace and a balance.
This approach has helped to a point. I have become laser focused on what I need and want to accomplish daily, weekly, and in a month. I have learned to adjust for life and setbacks, and learned to schedule a balance of life and work. The only problem was I never scheduled any time for me.
As a working mom, I always thought self-care was a luxury, something you did when you had time and extra money. Because of this view, I focused on pouring myself into work and others, into my roles. I was excelling in every area but the area of myself. I kept pushing the feelings of burnout down, soldiering on daily, telling myself, it didn’t matter how I felt, I had responsibilities.
Then the pandemic hit. I was forced to face the reality that I was unhealthy, I had no boundaries, and my emotional and mental health were suffering. I had no idea how to spend free time, no interests outside of work. How had I lost myself? To complicate matters, my child was in high school and needed me less and less. I was struggling with pre-empty nest syndrome, combined with burnout, and a loss of self.
I decided to reexamine self-care and what it actually meant. I am not the kind of girl who can justify getting my nails done, endless shopping, or trips to the day spa. Learning to value self-care meant learning what self-care is, that it is different for every person. Self-care is anything we do to care for our mental, emotional, and physical health. It is making a spot in the day for ourselves, valuing ourselves enough to make our health a priority. With this understanding, I am on the road of discovering myself, learning what I like and don’t like.
This journey has been hard. I have had to create boundaries, say no, and somewhere along the way, I changed. I no longer value what I once did, my interests are changing, I have learned so much about myself, what I want, and who I am. This growth is causing ripples in relationships, but the self-awareness and sense of peace I have found are worth it. Letting go of what isn’t important, losing the toxicity, creating a simpler life is worth the ripples.
I would love to hear what you do for self-care. I am always looking for new ideas and ways to be healthier. You can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.