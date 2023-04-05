A few days ago, scrolling through TikTok, I found a video that summed up where I am emotionally. As a recovering people pleaser, a person who has taken care of others for over 30 years, and a person who was never allowed to disagree, setting boundaries has left me feeling like a terrible person.

For years, I had no boundaries with my family. If they wanted something, or thought something, I quietly gave in. From a very young age, I have known that speaking my mind would result in punishment, and so I learned to think my opinions and hold them close. Into adulthood, the few times I would express my thoughts and opinions, I would find those closest to me saying I was wrong or that I should never feel that way.

