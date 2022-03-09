How people see and understand things, understanding different perspectives, and learning to see other’s perspectives has been on my mind a lot lately. So often, when we have a bad interaction with someone, we assume the negative feelings are directed at us. I cannot tell you the number of years I have wasted assuming I was responsible for other’s moods and feelings, and the number of wasted interactions because I chose to react to their mood.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.
About six years ago, I heard the saying “we are not responsible for how others feel and react”. I am sure I was told this phrase throughout my life, but I wasn’t able to hear it until that moment. You see, I had to heal, grow, and learn before I was ready to hear it. This one simple phrase rocked my world. I started to see everyone differently, to hear the hurt hidden in the anger, or the brokenness disguising itself as pride. Slowly, I was able to see people for who they were and where they were in their lives.
Yet this lesson did not teach me that I was not responsible for fixing them. While I saw and heard people, I felt responsible for fixing the situation, and took on a lot of responsibility that wasn’t mine. Because of this, I allowed other people to influence my moods. I lost days burdened with guilt and sadness that was never mine to own. It became particularly bad during the initial days of the pandemic. I finally learned while I was not responsible for how people feel and act, it is also not my job to fix the situation.
Many friends and family members have been hurt by this change in me. While I strive to show great sympathy and empathy, as well as be supportive, I no longer take ownership of their challenges or allow their mood to influence me. This is much harder to do than to say, and is most definitely something I am very much still working on.
Along this journey, I have learned how my moods and feelings affect others, and am working to not allow this to happen. Unfortunately, this sometimes causes me to withdraw or become silent as I work through feelings. Most recently I saw the implications of my withdrawing in a close friend. After a particularly rough morning, I retreated internally to address my feelings and let them go. My silence didn’t upset my daughter, she knows I retreat to heal, but my friend didn’t know this about me.
I decided the best remedy for my feelings was to physically work them out. I headed to the gym and dove into my workout. The sweat helped, I was able to work through my feelings and find peace. Yet my internal focus meant I didn’t speak to anyone, I stayed to myself. My silence and avoidance of people was noticed and resulted in some hurt feelings. While this was never my goal, I realized in that moment the importance of perspective and judgment. Rather than asking what was wrong or understanding I needed to work through things, people’s feelings were hurt.
The stress of the pandemic continues, life is hard, and well, the stress is creating a lot of feelings. The best way to handle everything is to stop judging and assuming. See the shortness in a mother’s voice as exhaustion, the speeding car that races past you as a person who is late. When we learn to see others for where they are, when we stop judging, our stress decreases.
I love to hear from my readers. You can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.