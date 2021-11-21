What are your “triggers”?
A trigger, of course, is one of those situations that take you from cool, calm and collected to emotional detonation in the blink of an eye.
I have a few triggers, I’ve learned. I once thought they grew like weeds as we get older because I thought I had more than I used to. But as I think about it, it’s more likely they’ve just changed.
As a kid, I had a horrible temper. Classmates and neighbors knew what my triggers were and took great pleasure in pushing my buttons. The problem was, more often than not, it led to a physical altercation of some sort. Call me a name? I might just slug you. As I matured, I learned most of what they did to irritate me really didn’t matter and that once I stopped providing the fireworks, their efforts to egg me on diminished as well. I guess I just refused to be someone else’s entertainment.
Years later at one newspaper, I had to talk one employee off the ledge multiple times because a co-worker just thrilled at the opportunity to get him amped up. When I confronted the antagonist I asked “Why do you do that? You know how upset he gets.” His reply? “Well, it’s just kind of fun. He just spins up so good.” The instigator just enjoyed getting his co-worker riled up and I had to tell him he was going to have to find his entertainment elsewhere.
These days I typically try not to let things bother me. My wife may tell you I’m far too tolerant. But generally I think things will work themselves out, and all the time, effort and anxiety wasted on short-term situations are an emotional whirlpool that sucks you deeper into the abyss. For me, the situation left me in a foul mood long after the situation had passed.
It’s just not worth the emotional investment.
Spend any amount of time listening to call in shows and you’ll see what I mean. Callers are fueled by outrage, one building on the other, often baited by the host or hostess and the more contentious the better. I’ve probably mentioned I feel talk radio is the No. 1 cause of road rage and once went cold turkey from sports talk at one point. The opinions became so ridiculous I’d arrive at my destination fuming and probably missed more than one turn en route. Whether sports or politics, I still listen occasionally, but can no longer stomach a steady diet. Small doses.
What seems to have changed is that some people now seem to seek out their triggers, purposefully putting themselves in close proximity, knowing what will happen. They may even make it a point to let everyone in their orbit know what the triggers are, actively seeking situations where they can find or take offense.
Some time back — and I’m not even sure what it was in relation to — I came across the phrase “I’m offended you’re offended.” For a while, I liked it.
Now, it’s not so much about being offended by the outrage as it is that I take consolation in the fact that I didn’t cause it, roll my eyes, shake my head and walk away.
It’s just not worth getting fired up. And it’s also probably true that I’ll avoid the ruptured blood vessel that would have otherwise been headed my way. The triggers just aren’t worth it.
David Stringer is publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.