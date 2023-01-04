If I was to ask you, on a scale of 1 — 10, how self-aware you are, what would you say? I suspect most people would say eight or nine. In reality, I think we are all closer to three.
Think about the last uncomfortable conversation you had. What made it uncomfortable? If it was not a conversation about you or an angry conversation, more than likely the conversation was uncomfortable because the other person lacked any self-awareness.
As human beings, we are driven by our needs. When we do not take time to meet our needs, or at a minimum to understand our needs. We lack self-awareness. Think about this for a moment. When you are hungry, I mean really hungry, boarding on hangry, how well can you listen? Your need for food occupies your brain, making you lose all self-awareness. You may walk away from a conversation, direct the conversation to food, or worse, lose your temper.
Unfortunately, we live in a world that is self-absorbed. No one can meet our needs but ourselves. Yet in the world of instant gratification, we forget this and expect everyone else to drop everything they are doing to meet our needs. I have experienced this on more than one occasion.
As important as it is to be self-aware, we are not taught how. Rather, we are taught that thinking about ourselves is wrong, that we should spend our time and energy thinking about others. Here’s the thing, we can’t think about others, let alone help them, if we don’t know what we need. An even more far-reaching thought is that we should strive to meet our own needs prior to meeting the needs of others.
Radical, I know. But so true. I cannot be an engaged parent if I am hungry and tired. Making sure that I get the rest I need, eat a healthy diet, and workout daily are all key pieces of self-care that enable me to be the mom I need to be. Recently, I had a difficult conversation with a friend. When I got home, B was waiting for me, ready to listen. Looking at her, I told her I was too hungry to talk. So we ate dinner and then talked about the day. If I wasn’t in touch with myself, knew what I needed, I never would have been able to let her know what I needed before we talked.
Learning to be self-aware, to understand what you need and how your actions and words affect others are key skills to successful relationships. When we lack self--awareness we can be cold and self-absorbed. Taking the time to learn what you need and meet these needs will allow you to be aware of others and what others need from you.