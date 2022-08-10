The past few weeks have been filled with reflection. I am determined to learn from my mistakes, do better, be better. Looking back at different interactions and conversations, I started to see a pattern. A lack of communication on my part.
Not having boundaries played a huge part in some not so great decisions, but at the core of each challenge was my inability to communicate. There are some people I can be myself with, who allow me to express myself, no matter how messy the conversation becomes. Those are the people who listen with their hearts, who have the intention to truly hear. The rare few who truly hear have become my safety blanket, the people I turn to when I need to vent, be emotional, or just get something off my chest.
Others refuse to hear. No matter what I say, or how I say it, they simply don’t hear. This group can suck the confidence out of me, leaving me empty of words, stuttering, unable to communicate. And then there are the people who hear, but refuse to acknowledge my words, and bulldoze their opinion over my words.
While confidence plays a big part in being heard, the other person’s ability to hear is vital. Learning to recognize those who choose to not hear, and those who cannot hear, can save you an incredible amount of time and energy. I have learned to look at situations, assess the time and energy it would take to be heard, determine the overall value of being heard by that person, and then use that information to decide if I should say anything at all.
This method has saved me hours of energy, but I think it may have led to some of the hurt I have experienced. Not communicating with someone that their behavior is unacceptable or that their words hurt tells them they can continue to act this way. The question becomes how do we effectively communicate our feelings, needs, and boundaries? How do we get others to listen to us? How can we be heard?
There are several methods people use to be heard. Yelling, adding strong explicatives, and aggressive body language seem to be the top choices. Others use the bully method, choosing the time, location, and audience with care, to ensure they hold the power and only their words are heard. None of these are effective methods. Rather, choosing to say how you feel in a clear, concise manner, using I statements and giving an example are a healthier approach. The goal is to be heard, not to hurt the other person.
Communication is by far not my specialty. If I could write every conversation, I would be the queen of communication. Life requires us to have live conversations, and honestly I would miss the positive interactions. Learning to communicate my feelings, to not be run over, and maintain healthy boundaries are my goals for the remainder of the year.