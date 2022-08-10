The past few weeks have been filled with reflection. I am determined to learn from my mistakes, do better, be better. Looking back at different interactions and conversations, I started to see a pattern. A lack of communication on my part.

Not having boundaries played a huge part in some not so great decisions, but at the core of each challenge was my inability to communicate. There are some people I can be myself with, who allow me to express myself, no matter how messy the conversation becomes. Those are the people who listen with their hearts, who have the intention to truly hear. The rare few who truly hear have become my safety blanket, the people I turn to when I need to vent, be emotional, or just get something off my chest.