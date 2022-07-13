Over the past few months, life has changed a lot for my daughter and me. While all the change has been very positive, it has not been without challenges. We have had relationships end, and others blossom. We have made new friends, redefined our lives, and created new routines. B and I are blossoming in our new life. Raffy too, but Selina, not so much.
Raffy has always been my easy going boy. He is happy with what you give him, asks for nothing more than a scratch on his head every time you pass him, and is more than happy to keep you company while you work. He and I have always had an easy rhythm to life. I deeply appreciate how easy going Raffy is. I have come to depend on his steady smile and the constant sense of peace surrounding him.
Selina. Selina is another story. She came to us hungry, young, and scared, every inch a fighter. She is scrappy, brave, resilient, and never afraid to say her piece. I admire her tenacity and grit, especially given her rough start. I thought my brave little girl would adjust to the quiet chaos that is my life, learning to be content with Raffy. It’s not that Selina isn’t content, or that she isn’t grateful. To be fair, I think she may be more grateful for what she has than Raffy. The challenge is that she is not secure in her place in our family.
Once I realized this, I spent a lot of time thinking about security, families, and our place. Having always been the new kid or adult, the person who found out about the group late, I seem to never quite have a place in any group, or family. I’ve learned to live with this, and have developed the skills to make a place for myself. It’s hard work, and oftentimes lonely work. Life has taught me a lot of lessons, one being that we must make our own place, people will rarely make a place for us. But yet, I never quite have the feeling of security that comes with truly knowing you are a part of the group of family. I never feel fully accepted or valued, there are times I feel invisible. And these feelings cause a lot of insecurity for me.
If I feel this way, I know a lot of other people do as well. Once we realize that we all have struggles, moments where we feel insecure, not a valued member of the group, it’s easier to look around and spot our peers who are experiencing the same feelings. In these moments we can either invite them in and make them feel welcome, create our own group, or ignore them, choosing to allow them to struggle independently.
I decided to try an experiment with Selina. Her bark has a specific pitch that resonates in my head creating almost a pain. Telling her to stop barking does nothing, because it is not meeting her need to feel secure and reaffirm her membership in our family. When she is scared, meets new people, or has a day that varies from her routine, she normally barks and becomes frantic. This is her way of saying, “Hey, I feel insecure and need some love.” I decided to sit on the floor with her, remain calm, pet her, and quietly reassure her. You know what? It worked.
If it was this easy to reassure a dog who does not understand what I am saying, imagine how easy it would be to reassure another person. What strifes, problems, and fights would end just because we choose to show compassion?
