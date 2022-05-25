The past few months have shown me that I am great at giving friendship and horrible at receiving friendship. No matter how much time has passed between phone calls and conversations, I am always there for my friends. And yet when it is time for me to receive friendship in return, I struggle, shy away from the situation, push my friends away.
The past year I have been focused on healing and growth. Taking small steps, I started by making sure I was working out regularly, then I focused on hydration, and finally nutrition. And yet all my efforts at growth and healing did not prepare me for the start of this year. I found myself slipping backward, allowing the challenges of life to rule me. It was in this place that I was reminded of the value of accepting friendship.
We are all guilty of pushing friends away. Not wanting to seem needy or perhaps even weak, we paste smiles on our faces, and say everything is fine. It has been years since I had a friend who checked on me, who cared, and wanted nothing in return. I have learned to stand firmly on my own two feet, to breathe my way through the storms. Slowly the exhaustion of being strong took over, the facade slipped, and the cracks started to show.
As life came crashing to a halt a few months ago, I tried to withdraw, to hide. I never want to share negative feelings, bring anyone down, or worse appear needy. And yet, in this moment of need, I discovered a friend who insisted on gifting me his friendship. A person willing to invest their time, to help out, and want nothing more than friendship in return. Reminding me of how I had always looked out for him, been there for him through trials, he told me it was only fair to allow him to do the same. I shrugged this off, shook my head, and tried to go on. And then the words of another dear friend came back to haunt me.
This friend told me it wasn’t right that I never told anyone when I struggled because they could never return the friendship I gave. I felt like I had experienced the hardest gut punch, and wanted to double over with the pain. The uniqueness of these friends is they have lived a life filled with hardships, and yet both are positive people, with much to give, and neither have an ounce of fear. They will calmly square their shoulders, plant their feet, and face the storm, even if that storm is my pride not wanting to allow anyone to see me struggle.
Through tears, I finally let it all come pouring out. Every last detail. The fear I had felt of looking weak, of being told I was in the wrong, was washed away with a few kind words, and a reminder that we all face challenges, and when we allow others in, we handle them better. I was reminded what true friendship is, what it means to truly be there for someone and not expect anything in return. It was the largest, best gift I have received in a very long time.
So often, as we wade through the muck of life, clinging to our independence, to our need to protect ourselves from surprise attacks, knowing we are unable to handle any more pain. This very natural human response is meant to protect us, but in all actuality, it causes our hearts to close, and for us to miss the gift of friendship.
The Ancient Greeks believed there were a variety of loves, and the best one, the strongest, purest form is the love between friends. I think they were right. A friend, a true friend, can see you for who you truly are, faults and all, and still love you. They willingly help you heal, grow, and become a better person. True friends are never afraid to tell you the truth and are always there to help you find your way back.
I hope each of you has the opportunity to experience true friendship in your life. I love to hear from my readers. You can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.