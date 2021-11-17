Recently, I was shocked to find that a hurt I had thought I had worked through and let go was actually still lodged in my heart. Over the years, I have learned holding on to hurts is unhealthy for me, does damage to me, while letting go, allowing them to heal, is all about me. In other words, when we forgive others and allow the wounds to heal, we are doing this for ourselves.
Let me explain, a few years ago I found myself in a terrible situation, stuck between a loved one and their hurt against another person. Not understanding my role, wanting to support my loved one, I jumped in the fight with both feet. This was the worst mistake I could possibly have made. It allowed the loved one to pass their burden to me and develop an expectation that I would fight the battle for them. It placed me in a position of torment and great hurt, unable to understand why two adults would act like this, and allowing my emotions to not see the hurt and wrong being done by both.
After several painful, long months, months where I slowly started to lose myself, I saw the damage this position was doing to me and my child. I quickly and permanently removed myself. Needless to say, my relationship with my loved one has never been the same, and I honestly don’t think ever it will be. I allowed myself to be used, manipulated, and quite honestly abused. For months, the pain of this situation haunted me, tormented me, held me captive.
Driving to work one day, I realized the only way to let go of this pain, the only way to start to heal, was to forgive everyone, including myself. This was much harder to do than I thought and on more than one occasion, I have stumbled. Yet the need to forgive had nothing to do with anyone other than myself. The only way to free myself of the hold these people had on me, was to forgive them. In that moment I realized forgiveness is all about yourself. When we forgive we are saying we will no longer allow the hurt or that person to have any control on us. Forgiveness cuts the bonds that bind us to the other. It allows us to heal, to learn from the moment, and decide if it is healthy for us to have a relationship with the person. Sometimes, true forgiveness and healing means walking away and ending the relationship. Other times it means creating healthy boundaries, choosing what areas of our lives we allow this person to enter.
Learning to forgive and let go has been hard. But the payout has been worth it. I have found peace, learned what I want, and what my expectations are of relationships. The lessons learned have helped me understand and see when others are placing me in a similar situation, allowing me to set boundaries before a hurt happens. Part of the healing has been learning to choose where I spend my energy, where I invest it, and understanding what my role is. I cannot be what people want me to be, I can only be me, and that is ok. These lessons have reduced my stress, allowed me to have a clearer perspective, and oddly enough, to not get angry as quickly.
Trust me, I make more mistakes than the average person, have to learn every lesson the hard way, and stumble at least 15 times a day. I am far from perfect. But I do understand that when we forgive, we allow ourselves to become more authentic and genuine, our true self can shine more brightly through the cracks and scars.
I love to hear from my readers. You can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.