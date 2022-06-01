As a child we moved often. I quickly learned to navigate new situations, make friends quickly, and how to say goodbye. Back then things like the internet, texting, and FaceTime didn’t exist. We could make phone calls, but there was such a thing as long-distance plans, and no one wanted to run their phone bill up. That pretty much left us with snail mail, and after the first few postcards, and obligatory letters, the connection was lost, and goodbyes turned into forever.
You would think with the number of goodbyes I have said I would be adjusted to them, I would have tips to navigate the gripping fear of the last hug. In all reality, I think the number of goodbyes I have said in my life have given me a permanent fear, a searing dread that the goodbye hug will be the last hug. Time and experience have taught me that after that dreaded goodbye, jumping into a workout, project, or cleaning helps with the initial pain, but in the end, there is no cure. The pain of separation never really fades, you just learn to live with it.
Knowing that a goodbye is coming makes it harder. I know this probably seems odd, but the knowledge that every minute brings you closer to that final goodbye sears the moments and memories in your heart.
This month I say goodbye to two friends who have become family. After the past two years, the past few months, the thought of losing the in-person conversations, the workouts together, actually hearing their laughter hurts just a little bit more.
When the conversation turned to the time we had left together, I felt the grip of anxiety in my stomach and the crack starting in my heart. My mom would tell you I don’t have a poker face. No matter how hard I try to hide what I am thinking or feeling, my emotions build a billboard and spell out exactly what I am feeling. I both love and hate this, there are definitely times I would prefer to hide what I feel. As my emotions crossed my face, my friend smiled and sighed. I felt horrible, I worried I was making them feel guilty, adding to their burden, and as both are active duty, the last thing I should ever do is make them feel bad because of their job.
Turning away, desperate to just breathe and hide my feelings, I focused on calming down, on finding a smile. Quietly, he came next to me, and landed a punch on my arm. As I turned, confused, I saw the smile and heard, “Hey, it’s OK. You can’t help your emotions. Don’t hide them. As corny as this sounds, this isn’t goodbye, it’s see you later. I promise I will be back. And I am just a phone call away.” Somehow, having my emotions acknowledged and addressed made the pain bearable. And, both have invited me to visit, and both know they have a home wherever I am.
Life has this way of bringing the most amazing people into our lives for a season. The secret is to enjoy as many moments as possible in that season, to build bonds that will transcend distance and time. Learning nothing in life is perfect, but the moments spent at the kitchen table laughing until you snort, the much-needed encouragement during a hard workout, and the quiet companionship as you sit on the floor and cry your heart out, are pretty darn close to perfect.
Time and age are softening my heart. Situations have shown me, over and over again, that opening your heart to someone is never a mistake, there are always lessons to be learned. And maybe, just maybe, it’s time I learn to forget the distance and remember friends are for a lifetime.
I love to hear from my readers. You can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.