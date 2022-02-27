Career tech education has contributed to the success of several Lawton leaders over the years. In addition to learning a trade and exploring many professions, students have the opportunity to develop life skills through a variety of programs and co-curricular student organizations.
Each of Oklahoma’s seven student organizations play an integral role in the career tech curriculum, as students develop skills in public speaking, planning and organizing. Students work on various community projects, competitive events, leadership activities, and meet other students who share similar interests.
Retired Brig. Gen. Jesse Robert Cross, president and CEO of Red River Science & Technology; LLC, Dr. Krista Ratliff president and CEO of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce; and Lawton Mayor Stan Booker each experienced a career tech program in their youth.
Cross, was an Auto Body Repair student at Great Plains Technology Center as a junior and senior from Lawton High School. He remembers Auto Body and Auto Repair students working together on an El Camino for contest.
“I was able to travel across town to learn something new and apply it in my everyday life,” he said. “That was important to me. I was always interested in learning new things. It was a great adventure to go from the basics of auto body to seeing the finished product.”
Cross said he learned the value of fixing old things, because not everyone could afford new vehicles. He had a Chevy truck he painted, and later painted a Volkswagen in his Dad’s garage.
His advice for students today?
“Everybody is not going to get a master’s degree or PhD. We need people who learn a trade. Engineering, nursing, or auto body. A trade becomes a profession. Career Tech gives you the opportunity to venture out, figure out where your interests are, and apply those interests later in life.”
Ratliff also said her experience at Great Plains Tech really changed the perspective she had on life.
“I was right out of high school and in the radiology program,” she said. “It gave me the opportunity to be mentored and to learn from people from all different walks of life. I learned from adults seeking a new career, women with families and children, and some with financial difficulties. I feel like it developed me as a leader and a person. We learned from each other, in addition to learning from the instructor.”
One specific memory she had was of working on a group project with other students from different backgrounds. She went in with her ideas about how it should be done, but quickly realized there were other ideas.
“Working with my peers and learning with them, I figured out that our experiences make us who we are today,” she said. “It was so beneficial to learn their life lessons without having to go through them myself.”
Ratliff went on to earn her doctorate and become the vice president of a large hospital in Washington, D.C., all from the seeds planted in the Great Plains Tech Radiology program.
“My advice for students would be to walk into whatever program with an open mind. It doesn’t just give you one thing. It gives you insight, knowledge and experience beyond the program content. I did bedside imaging and eventually ended up the vice president of a hospital. The lessons you learn serve you the rest of your life.”
In addition to programs at Great Plains Tech, many students experience career tech and student organizations in their high schools through agriculture and other trades programs. Booker was in Future Farmers of America (FFA) and Vocational Industrial Clubs of America (VICA), now called SkillsUSA.
He was in FFA for two years at Eisenhower Senior High School in the 1970s.
“FFA made learning fun,” he said. “Whether it was preparing for a public speaking event that included speeches, or giving reasons for judging, there was constant learning that I have used my whole adult life, especially now as I do so much public speaking. Additionally, the competitions in VICA were helpful in parliamentary procedure, and I am using those skills every council meeting.
“Many times as young adults, we do not realize what we are learning, but it still becomes a part of us,” Booker explained. “I had the opportunity to see what FFA could help develop in a young adult by watching my son as he developed in the leadership activities and the work ethic he developed with his show calves.”
Our instructors at Great Plains Tech do a phenomenal job every day in helping their students master the leadership and technical skills they learn through the following career tech student organizations: Business Professionals of America (BPA); Educators Rising; Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA); Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA); SkillsUSA and Technology Student Association (TSA).
As a former Great Plains Tech welding student who now serves as superintendent, I certainly believe in the value of a career tech education. And, if you ask around, we have several community leaders who have that same belief. If you have a career tech success story, I’d love to hear it.
Clarence Fortney is superintendent of Great Plains Technology Center.