We think we know a lot about Lawton’s Chief of Police, James Smith. Like he was responsible for SWAT, hostage negotiations and Special Operations, as well as numerous other things with the Louisville, Kentucky Police Department.
We know of course that he was, until his retirement some 10 years ago, a colonel in the United States Army Reserve where he served in Korea, Iraq, Bosnia and Germany. We know that he was awarded the Bronze Star, and has over 30 years of experience in law enforcement. I’m sure we all know all that. And he’s a really, really great pro and a respected leader in our community. And he’s led our law enforcement team here for nine plus years.
But what we may not know is about the man from Oxford, Georgia, who joined the Civil War as a civilian at the age of 12, and was personally selected by Gen. Robert E. Lee to escort the belongings of Union Gen. Phil Kearny, killed in action, to his wife. And while still a young man, he contracted typhoid fever, left the war effort and became a store clerk, then a policeman.
In his later life he became somewhat a celebrity and chased and captured robbers in a select movie shot in Cache called “The Bank Robbery.” Indeed, even Quanah Parker had a bit part.
The character this gentleman was featured in two episodes of the Ronald Reagan hosted television anthology series, “Death Valley Days.”
But in 1889, our man teamed with Bill Tilghman and Chris Madsen, and became known as the Three Guardsmen. There were ultimately credited with bringing law and order to Indian Territory (which became Oklahoma in 1907). They captured more than 300 outlaws over 10 years, and killed some no doubt.
By 1902, the Marshals Service sent the deputy to Lawton, Oklahoma, and Heck Thomas served until he was elected as our first chief of police. He served in that role, and well, for seven years until his health forced his resignation.
Law enforcement, not unlike the military, is not “good clean work”. It’s tough, and it must be well led. It is today by Chief Smith, as it was in the early 1900s by Chief Heck Thomas.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.