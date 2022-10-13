During World War I, as the nation turned to American women to help in the war effort, national leaders realized that businesswomen had not formally organized as they had in many other areas of life, such as social and church clubs. So, in 1919, the National Federation of Business and Professional Women’s Clubs was founded. The organization was formed with the mission “to achieve equity for women in the workplace through advocacy, education, and information.”
In June 1919, national representative Ida Venable came to Oklahoma City to help organize local clubs in Oklahoma. Together with representatives from Guthrie, McAlester, Muskogee, Oklahoma City, Okmulgee, Shawnee, and Tulsa, the Oklahoma Federation of Business and Professional Women’s Clubs was formed. Soon after, on Jan. 7, 1926, the Lawton Business and Professional Women’s Club was founded. Today, that organization is known as Lawton Business Women (LBW).
From conception, the organization focused on raising money for scholarships and holding workshops and meetings to enhance the workforce skills of women. Oklahoma Business Women’s clubs across the state also focused on equal pay initiatives and the creation and enforcement of child labor laws. During World War II, members held war bond drives and volunteered at the Red Cross and other organizations focused on the war effort. After Congress passed the Equal Rights Amendment in 1972, Oklahoma women lobbied unsuccessfully for ratification by the state, and Oklahoma remains one of 15 states that has not ratified the amendment.
Oklahoma women’s clubs continue to provide leadership and educational opportunities for working women and to influence laws that affect all Oklahoma women. Today, Lawton Business Women carries on the original mission of the nearly 100-year-old organization. Through education and advocacy, LBW helps to keep women in the Lawton-Fort Sill community informed on many areas of importance through bi-weekly meetings with topics from community leaders to support women’s education and growth. Further, LBW works to leverage partnerships with like-minded organizations to achieve common goals toward equality and education for women.
Although LBW could not raise funds through live events during COVID, scholarships were still awarded to deserving high school students from Southwest Oklahoma. Happily, on Oct. 29, 2022, from 7-9 p.m., the work will resume when Lawton Business Women hosts the “Roaring Through the Twenties Gala,” a tribute to a time that saw the organization’s foundation.
Lawton Business Women is excited to have Hilliary Communication, an incredibly generous community sponsor, as this year’s Platinum Sponsor for the Lawton Business Women’s Gala. Further excitement surrounds the opportunity to hear our keynote speaker, Oklahoma’s Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, a passionate advocate for education in our state.
Sponsorships for the event are still available, as well as individual tickets. If you or your organization is interested in attending the gala or becoming a member of Lawton Business Women, more information may be found on the website: www.lawtonbusinesswomen.com or any Lawton Business Women member.
Jennifer Krebs-Ellis is president & CEO of Cosmetic Specialty Labs, Inc, former Mayor of Medicine Park and serves as a commissioner on the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.