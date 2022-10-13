During World War I, as the nation turned to American women to help in the war effort, national leaders realized that businesswomen had not formally organized as they had in many other areas of life, such as social and church clubs. So, in 1919, the National Federation of Business and Professional Women’s Clubs was founded. The organization was formed with the mission “to achieve equity for women in the workplace through advocacy, education, and information.”

In June 1919, national representative Ida Venable came to Oklahoma City to help organize local clubs in Oklahoma. Together with representatives from Guthrie, McAlester, Muskogee, Oklahoma City, Okmulgee, Shawnee, and Tulsa, the Oklahoma Federation of Business and Professional Women’s Clubs was formed. Soon after, on Jan. 7, 1926, the Lawton Business and Professional Women’s Club was founded. Today, that organization is known as Lawton Business Women (LBW).