I could easily have called this piece “Laundry Day in the Dorms” or “Laundry Day at the Frat House.” Regardless, in each of these scenarios, the participants, their actions, and their solutions will remain pretty much the same. I’m talking about that ever-maligned collection of Neanderthals known as “guys.” In one or more scenarios, we might also refer to this gathering of lost souls as fledglings, jocks, neophytes, ‘cruits, boots, momma’s boys, nerds ...you get the idea.

The same idiot or idiot company who configured dorm laundry areas also designed a barracks laundry room. I honestly believe that. How else would you rationalize installing maybe two washers and two dryers, at the most, on a floor occupied by 40 guys? Remember now, these guys just came back from two weeks in the field, in the mud, in the dust, in the middle of a Fort Sill summer. You just know that every item of their clothing smelled like a pair of gym socks forgotten all week, in the bottom of a gym bag, owned by a 14-year-old. What is the beginner’s motto? “If it smells that bad, add more laundry powder.” (Laundry powder, I know, I’m dating myself.)