I could easily have called this piece “Laundry Day in the Dorms” or “Laundry Day at the Frat House.” Regardless, in each of these scenarios, the participants, their actions, and their solutions will remain pretty much the same. I’m talking about that ever-maligned collection of Neanderthals known as “guys.” In one or more scenarios, we might also refer to this gathering of lost souls as fledglings, jocks, neophytes, ‘cruits, boots, momma’s boys, nerds ...you get the idea.
The same idiot or idiot company who configured dorm laundry areas also designed a barracks laundry room. I honestly believe that. How else would you rationalize installing maybe two washers and two dryers, at the most, on a floor occupied by 40 guys? Remember now, these guys just came back from two weeks in the field, in the mud, in the dust, in the middle of a Fort Sill summer. You just know that every item of their clothing smelled like a pair of gym socks forgotten all week, in the bottom of a gym bag, owned by a 14-year-old. What is the beginner’s motto? “If it smells that bad, add more laundry powder.” (Laundry powder, I know, I’m dating myself.)
Now the fun begins. Typically, you took all four issued uniforms to the field. If there wasn’t a “packing list,” you accounted for how many days you would be gone, packed a suitable number of T-shirts, drawers and pairs of socks, field jacket, sweater and gloves. OK, that accounts for one duffel bag. All that will fit into the first washer together. You wore “battle-rattle” or web gear/belt/pouches, etc., and slept in a sleeping bag. It had a cover, so did your helmet. You also had a poncho or raincoat, pants, and rubber boots. This other wearable equipment would fit into the second washer, uh, also together. These old washers were labeled HEAVY DUTY, so you knew you were good to go. Depending on the settings, their wash/rinse cycle was between 20 to 40 minutes. This was considered plenty of time to watch part of a rented movie or score higher in a video game.
Half the time, the washer was never checked. Most guys remember several hours later, only to find their clothes had been removed and someone else’s stinkin’ laundry was churning away in the machine. Plus, you now lost your turn in line for the dryers. Often times, a ball of wet laundry was removed before a wash cycle was completed. There was usually a huge clump of dry laundry powder somewhere in the fold of a sleeping bag, only to be discovered at three in the morning. I vividly remember the desolate lamentations while being stuck on the weekend CQ desk. Oh, the wailing and cursing.
These days, I do indeed separate my white socks from my red bandanas and blue jeans. You hopefully learn as you grow.
I will not delve into how females launder their vast categories of clothing. I shall leave this to someone who knows what they are talking about on this complicated topic. That someone is not me. To quote Clint Eastwood as “Dirty” Harry Callahan, in “Magnum Force”, “A man’s got to know his limitations.”
George Keck is an Army retiree, a drummer, and Lawton resident, off and on, since 1964.