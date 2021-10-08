I remember reading a story on Page 1 of the newspaper with the headline, “No foolin’! Laughter is serious business to scientists.”
It said no one teaches us how to laugh. We just do. One of our happiest moments is when our babies first smile, then laugh out loud.
The article said apes, dogs and rats laugh. I didn’t know that. I had just had a conversation the day before about humans being the only species that laughs.
I’m not surprised that apes laugh. They look like they’re laughing. I have heard people claim their dogs laugh but one’s never laughed at me. But rats? Encountering a rat is startling enough. If I ever run into one that’s laughing, I’m going to be downright alarmed.
A Baltimore neuroscientist who has studied laughter for decades was quoted as saying: “Laughter above all else is a social thing. The requirement for laughter is another person.”
Well, I know that’s not true. I laugh out loud every morning when I read the comics, especially Zits and Peanuts. Once in awhile I laugh out loud when I watch TV. I suppose you could stretch it to say that someone inside your TV set is another person.
I do agree that there is almost nothing better than laughing with someone to make you feel healthy and happy. You can be depressed, just generally down, especially as the pandemic rages on and death totals keep rising, but share a hearty laugh and your spirits brighten immediately. You can be feeling poorly, bemoaning your aches and pains, but spend some time with people who make you laugh and you forget all about them.
My favorite people to laugh with are my family. When we get together, we laugh so hard we get red in the face and tears run down our cheeks.
I traveled for many years with a group of women in an organization we all belonged to. We would be talking in a restaurant and start laughing so loudly people stared.
Girl friends to laugh with are a true blessing. Same thing, I’m sure, for guys and their buddies. The sharing and the laughter put your own problems into perspective.
My mother-in-law was the best laugher I ever knew. She would tell a story and laugh so hard she could hardly finish it and we would all be laughing before we knew the ending. Then she would throw her apron over her head and wipe away the tears. Some stories she told over and over and we still laughed with her every time.
One of her favorites was about her skinny husband carrying some fat aunts across the North Fork of Red River. They had panicked when their car stalled trying to ford the river. “And the water wasn’t even up to their knees,” she always giggled, every inch of her ample five feet shaking with merriment.
Laughter may be a serious subject for researchers but it’s serious for the rest of us too. Without it, we’ll just shrivel up, mentally and physically. I will go waaaay out of my way to avoid a sourpuss and even further to find a laugher to talk to.
My advice is, if you don’t have family or a friend handy to laugh with, even if it’s just on the telephone, find someone. Laughter. We have to take it seriously.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton.