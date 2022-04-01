I was working the easy daily crossword puzzle and was tickled to find the clue for 35 down was, “Well, I’ll (blank) monkey’s uncle.
I immediately penned in the words to read, “Well, I’ll be a monkey’s uncle!” I hadn’t heard that old saying in years.
But when I was growing up in northwestern Oklahoma, it was a common expression of surprise, usually by men.
“Did you hear old Fred’s about to go bankrupt?”
“Well, I’ll be a monkey’s uncle!”
A similar response to show surprise was, “Well, I’ll be jiggered!”
“I heard Sam’s wife has up and left him. Gone home to her mama and took the kids.”
“Well I’ll be jiggered!” Or maybe “Well, I’ll be dogged!”
When you heard someone mutter in an irritated or frustrated or even angry tone, “What the dickens...?” you knew he had come across a problem he didn’t immediately understand.
Like seeing a cow in the middle of the road. “What the dickens...?”
Or a broken down fence in his pasture. “What the dickens...?” “Dickens” was another name for the Devil and men had been saying it since the 16th century.
I don’t remember women using those phrases. They were more likely to respond to something shocking or surprising with “Sakes Alive!,” “For Land’s Sake!,” “Oh, for heaven’s sake!,” “Goodness gracious” or “Well I never...”
My daddy never swore — at least not that my sister or I ever heard. But he used an assortment of colorful expressions.
When he was having trouble making one of those wooden box telephones work that he had brought in to our telephone office from someone’s kitchen wall, he’d say softly, “Oh, sugar!” — obviously a stand-in for a more forceful four-letter word.
When a freezing wind was whipping straight down the plains from Canada, it was “cold as a wedge.” Or sometimes, with a sly grin, he’d declare it, “as cold as a well digger’s ass,” or on really icy days, “as cold as a witches’...” and then he’d name a body part — descriptions we knew we were not to repeat, even as we puzzled why witches’ body parts would be any colder than anyone else’s.
What are people saying now that will be the “old sayings” tomorrow? Off-hand, I can’t think of any. I texted a 25-year-old the list I remembered and asked: “Do you know of any sayings today that young adults use similar to these?”
“Hmm,” he answered. “Not too many that I can think of. ‘Well, I’ll be damned’ is a good one.”
“Damn” of course, is the bad word all these examples were avoiding. “Monkey’s uncle,” “jiggered,” “dogged” are all euphemisms for the word “damn” condemned from pulpits and by school principals.
I never hear such sayings now. Which makes me suspect that the F word, which used to have universal condemnation, has become the modern, all-purpose boring response to surprise, frustration, irritation and alarm, thus depriving our language of more colorful colloquialisms while cheapening it with the coarse substitute.
What can I say? “Sakes alive!” comes to mind.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.