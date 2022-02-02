Recently, on a cold Saturday evening, my daughter and I were curled up watching a reality television show. A moment in that show stuck with me, and I have rolled it around for quite some time.
Short summary, picture a perfectly coiffed man, in a cow pasture, struggling to contain his disgust of dirt and animals, while his counterpart, not as perfectly coiffed, enjoyed the beauty of the moment, and kissed the cow. There is no better summary for the evolution I have experienced in the almost 20 years I have lived in this state.
Arriving fresh from the East Coast, I struggled to adjust my lifestyle to the untamed nature of the prairie. I hated gravel, because I couldn’t walk in heels, the dirt was simply too much, and there were no trendy hair salons. The sheer wildness of the prairie terrified me, the vicious howling of the wind, surviving drastic weather conditions alongside wild animals, and there was chewing tobacco everywhere. I was terrified, disgusted. I longed for smog, traffic, and the danger of muggings. Instead, I was surrounded by dust, dirt, nature, and wild animals.
Fast forward 20 years, and here I sit, writing for a paper, something I never thought possible. I prefer working in comfy clothes, usually old, and tattered. I have not had my hair professionally done in two years, learning to dye and cut my own hair from YouTube. My hands and feet are not manicured, instead they are worn from hard work and covered in scars that tell the tale of a life well lived. I no longer frequent makeup counters, preferring to shop for moisturizer with sunscreen on Amazon. All the fuss of getting “gussied up” is simply too much work and effort these days, and I find I care less and less about my appearance. The time spent doing hair and makeup could be spent playing with my dogs, reading a book, or investing in my daughter.
Gone is my fear of the prairie. I have come to respect its wild nature, to see the beauty in the rolling grass as the winds, ever present, blow and tickle the wheat. This wild life has taught me how to tell time by shadows and to always know where north is based on the location of the sun. I no longer fear wild animals, rather I feel a kinship with them, their need to live life according to their terms, no matter how we encroach on their territory, a feeling that runs deep in my veins.
As I told B this tale, of a mom she never knew, she giggled. She has only ever known a mom who loves life, animals, and is usually not quite put together. B has learned to give me a once over before I leave, as I have been known to arrive at meetings in my house shoes. I have come to hate lipstick, and have completely forgotten how to use hairspray, sweat is normally my styling product of choice. We both want a baby cow, they look so sweet, and we love having a house full of animals. I don’t think she quite knew what to think, of a mom afraid of the life we live.
A few days later while we were driving, B returned to the conversation. Giggling, she asked me if I would ever kiss a cow. Without missing a beat, I responded, “most definitely, they are so cute.” I caught her looking at me, and I suspect she was trying to imagine a Jersey look on me, complete with big hair, too much hairspray, and a lot of makeup. She shook her head, and looked out the window. Until that moment, I never understood the transformation I have undergone. As I thought about the person I was and the person I have become, I realized I love the changes and who I have become. The wildness of the prairie, life on the last frontier, somehow fits my character better than manicured lawns, sidewalks, and Fifth Avenue.
I love to hear from my readers. You can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.