If the ongoing pandemic has taught all of us anything, it is how to better be alone, by ourselves and without company while still living a life of some sort and frankly, we have also learned how to effectively kill some time. And as now access to streaming, Netflix, Apple TV, Hulu, Tubi, the Disney Channel and others, there is virtually no movie which cannot be seen, no documentary which cannot be scrutinized, and no TV show or series which cannot be re-seen.
And as our movie theaters become more and more passe and diminished in attendance, the pandemic allowed me to see, again, 10 of my favorite movies of all time. If there’s a few you haven’t seen? Well, you’re welcome. In no particular order.
1. Thelma and Louise (1991). Susan Sarandon, Geena Davis and a much younger Brad Pitt. It’s funny, yet an intense view of a thrilling road trip with a shocking end.
2. Boogie Nights (1997). A funny, funny and touching depiction of how porn movies were made in California in the early 1970s. Mark Wahlberg, Julianne Moore, Heather Graham and John C. Reilly lead an incredible ensemble cast with Burt Reynolds. This was back when sex was good, clean fun! But this movie is NOT porn; just talks about the early days. Dirk Diggler…ever hear a better name?
3. The Godfather (1972). The best movie ever about organized crime. Al Pacino’s best performance of his career. Marlon Brando’s wonderful character is truly a work of art. Followed a couple of years later by Godfather II which was also great, then Godfather III which was not. I think The Godfather is one of the best movies ever made.
4. Pulp Fiction (1994). It re-started John Travolta, is thrilling, exciting and just plain hilarious. A truly great Quentin Tarantino flick, Samuel L. Jackson has never been better before or since, and Uma Thurman and Bruce Willis make this story of crime in Los Angeles, well, really perfect.
5. The Silence of the Lambs (1991). When I was a kid, I had to sleep on the couch after watching The Hunchback of Notre Dame. I was that scared. This one almost had me doing the same thing. It’s the most powerful, purest suspense film EVER. Won Academy Awards for Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Screenplay, Best Director, and Best Picture. A little advice? Do not watch this one alone. Scary!!
6. The Shawshank Redemption (1994). Nominated for seven Oscars. It’s about a friendship and bonding between two men who are prisoners in a really awful place. It is colorful, rich, interesting and clever. Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman make it so. And just so you know in advance ... it has the happiest ending ever but it’s really tough to get there!
7. One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975). Another “big five” winner: Picture, Director, Actor, Actress, Screenplay. This is very dark, very funny and features the emergence of Jack Nicholson, the Superstar, as an unrepentant bad guy who feigned mental illness to prevent harsher punishment, and his heartless nurse. Great exploration of how our brains kinda work and don’t.
8. Forest Gump (1994). The story of a very limited but good, good man who travels across our country over many years, falls in love, persists, loses his love, bonds and experiences a complete and fascinating life. Unbelievable special effects. I never saw a really bad Tom Hanks movie, but this is a good one!
9. The Graduate (1967). One sexy movie, young man fresh out of school, seduced by an older woman, then falls in love with her daughter. The great Dustin Hoffman and the greater Anne Bancroft as Mrs. Robinson makes this some of the best viewing ever. Loved this movie!
10. Blazing Saddles (1974). A movie which could never be made today in our woke, very sensitive society. Racist humor but go-for-broke comedy of a black sheriff in a small town. I think it’s the best comedy out there; realizing it may offend; but offered in the right spirit. Ought to be shown during diversity training underway now in our colleges and universities.
Going to the movies, with $15 popcorn and smelly theaters will soon be a thing of the past, if not already. Enjoy it while you can, or just go look for the remote. You’ll enjoy these 10.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.