There was a story in the paper several years ago about the U.S. and Canadian military tracking of Santa Claus’s sleigh with second-by-second updates on his global whereabouts. “Critics attack NORAD Santa tracking,” the headline read.
“The kerfuffle erupted over a 39-second video called “NORAD Tracks Santa,” the article explained.
The video included a 5-second segment where two fighter jets flanked Santa’s sleigh, escorting him to the anxiously awaiting children around the world, keeping millions of those anxiously awaiting kids out of their parents’ hair for almost a minute.
But the following year, a Boston-based childrens’ advocacy group said the video brought violence and militarism to a beloved holiday tradition. Blogs and Twitter lit up with comments from both sides.
What with hardly anything happening anywhere without a bombardment of opinion on social media, it was the word “kerfuffle” that got my attention. I’ve always liked that word — kerfuffle — but it’s rarely heard or seen in print.
But, oddly enough, after seeing it in the little news story, I heard it twice more in the next couple days, once on the radio and once on TV and it jumped out at me in the Mann Booker Prize winner book I was reading, “The Luminaries.” Here’s the sentence: “And now all this kerfuffle — all this bother, about the fortune and so forth — and his wife.”
Good, I thought. Maybe kerfuffle will become a buzz word like paradigm, toast (as in “he’s toast,”) slippery slope and wonk once were. But it didn’t. No, after those four uses, I haven’t heard or seen it since.
What a kerfuffle is is a commotion or a fuss. It’s a British word which only differs from the Scots word curfuffle in that it starts with a “k” instead of a “c” — and it’s related to the Irish word for confusion and disorder.
A kerfuffle is smaller than a contretemps, larger than a snag, involving more people or things than a SNAFU or a stink, according to the Urban Dictionary.
But wouldn’t it be more interesting to hear an announcer report during a football game that, “There seems to be a kerfuffle in the stands. A lady for Team A is thrashing out at a man for Team B,” than to report a ho-hum “commotion in the stands.”
Wouldn’t it be appropriate to call most of congressional ballyhoo as a “kerfuffle” rather than the inaccurate “discussion” or “debate”?
Less lasting harm might be recorded in school records if minor altercations were recorded as kerfuffles rather than fights.
I like the word kerfuffle. I also like blather, foofaraw, hoopla, hubble-bubble, hubbub, pother, rumpus — only a few of the synonyms for kerfuffle — any or all of which could be used to describe any session of our legislature or Congress.
In fact, this could be an entertaining discussion among friends — or even enemies for that matter. Which word best describes legislative and congressional sessions: Foofaraw, hoopla, blather, williway or kerfuffle? I’ll bet the consensus (a word unfamiliar to the legislature or Congress) would be: “All of the above.”
As for NORAD fighter jets escorting Santa Claus in his sleigh, maybe we should just leave it to the kids to decide in December if it’s kerfuffle material.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.