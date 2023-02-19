Winter weather in Oklahoma is always an interesting topic and something that keeps us on the edges of our seats. This is especially true when it comes to school districts making the best decision of whether to have in-person classes or not. This month, we started with several weather predictions and forecasts pointing to hazardous conditions. We went back to back weeks with the possibility of weather impacts to our immediate area.

At one point, I found myself 0-2 for weather decisions. Just as we prepared to return to class this last time, bam — a glaze of ice was building up in our parking lots and sidewalks thus keeping us on our Remote Learning platform for one more day. The following week, so many of us were surprised when we ended our day with snowfall and no major coverage about the event.

