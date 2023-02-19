Winter weather in Oklahoma is always an interesting topic and something that keeps us on the edges of our seats. This is especially true when it comes to school districts making the best decision of whether to have in-person classes or not. This month, we started with several weather predictions and forecasts pointing to hazardous conditions. We went back to back weeks with the possibility of weather impacts to our immediate area.
At one point, I found myself 0-2 for weather decisions. Just as we prepared to return to class this last time, bam — a glaze of ice was building up in our parking lots and sidewalks thus keeping us on our Remote Learning platform for one more day. The following week, so many of us were surprised when we ended our day with snowfall and no major coverage about the event.
It’s never an easy call for superintendents to make, especially when a weather system is still hours away and may possibly come during school hours. I do apologize for any hardships that we may have caused our families with the recent weather calls. It is never our intent to cause more burden. Nevertheless, I want you to know that my first priority when making these calls is to err on the side of caution and safety for our students, staff and families that make their way to and from our campuses.
Through my conversations and meetings with families and staff, I know that the timing of when the message to shift to remote is crucial. It helps with preparation for students to have someone with them during remote days and time to notify employers as well. It’s not always possible to make the call early in the day when there are still some unknown factors, but I do try to ensure a decision is made the night before to allow our families the time to make appropriate arrangements.
There are several teams and organizations that I communicate with before, during, and after a weather event. These include area superintendents, Fort Sill officials, the County Emergency Management team, as well as our district leaders and operations supervisors. I am very fortunate to be able to call upon my colleagues and community leaders. I am even more honored to work with an amazing team of educators who strive to ensure our students transition from one learning platform to another with ease. And to our families, because of your support and assistance, we are able to keep our students engaged and active with their educational learning.
As I write this today, I am looking out my window with the sun shining brightly, the birds chirping and the warmth of the sunshine hitting my desk causing me to chuckle. Simply because last night, it was cold, windy, and a thunderstorm was rolling into our area bringing a short burst of hail. But, this is not out of the norm for us Oklahomans, it’s what we call — just another beautiful day!
Kevin Hime is superintendent of Lawton Public Schools.