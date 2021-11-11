On Sheridan Road at Fort Sill lies a relatively new building oddly named, for those who don’t know, Poolaw Hall. And while that name is different, it’s a famous one in my circles, and celebrates one of God’s bravest men, and our most decorated American Indian soldier, First Sgt. Pascal C. Poolaw Sr., who earned 42 medals. From Silver Stars, five Bronze Stars, and a Purple Heart in each and every war he fought; World War II, Korea and Vietnam. Three wars.
First Sgt. Poolaw was full blooded Kiowa, born in Apache, Oklahoma. And his tale of three wars should be known and remembered.
In 1944 he earned his first Purple Heart and Silver Star, as he pushed his company forward in the face of automatic machine gun fire. As he tossed hand grenade after hand grenade, he saved many lives. That was World War II.
During the Korean War he saw combat and was again wounded. Hand-to-hand combat during an assault on an enemy position earned his first Silver Star of the war, the second by exposing himself to the enemy when pinned down by mortars. Risking his own life with the distraction he caused, his unit was able to move and carry on the mission.
Then, the first sergeant retired in the early 1960s. But not for long. During the Vietnam War, all four of the Poolaw sons were in the military. In February 1967, his son, Pascal Jr., was injured by a landmine in Vietnam. This injury resulted in amputation of his right leg below the knee. Poolaw’ s youngest son, Lindy, was drafted. Afraid of what could happen to his sons as the war progressed, Poolaw rejoined the Army at the age of 45. Giving up his rank as a second lieutenant (a promotion he earned in Korea), with the intentions of serving in direct combat, Poolaw hoped to keep his youngest son away from the front lines by taking his place. Regulations prohibited two members of the same family from serving in combat at the same time without their consent. Unfortunately, by the time he arrived on the West Coast, Lindy had left for Vietnam the day before.
Poolaw and his men were part of a search and destroy mission near the village of Loc Ninh. Their unit was ambushed by a Viet Cong force with intensive claymore mine, rocket, small arms, and automatic weapons fire. Through a hail of bullets, Poolaw raced to the lead squad position to lay down a base of fire — saving countless lives. While wounded, he continued moving among his squad making sure everyone was positioned properly while pulling casualties back.
As Poolaw was carrying a wounded soldier to safety, he was struck by a rocket propelled grenade and killed. For his heroic actions Poolaw was awarded a Silver Star and a third Purple Heart posthumously.
“He has followed the trail of the great chiefs,” his wife Irene said at Poolaw’ s funeral. “His people hold him in honor and highest esteem. He has given his life for the people and the country he loved so much.”
There is an argument to be made that as the Administration and Department of Defense determine to re-name installations named after Confederates, that Fort Poolaw be considered. Now HE was an American Hero.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.