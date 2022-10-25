We are now exactly two weeks away from the 2022 midterm elections. All 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives will be on the ballot, along with 35 of the 100 seats in the U.S. Senate, 36 of 50 state governors (including our own), countless state and local offices, and a wide array of initiatives and referendums.
The stakes are undeniably high. At the national level control of Congress is up for grabs and whomever we elect will face the challenge of dealing with inflation, the war in Ukraine, the looming energy crisis in Europe, tensions with China, our polarized political environment and internal culture wars, the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the crisis in public education, and the growing danger to Democracy from groups that fawn on authoritarian leaders, ridicule democratic norms, and refuse to accept election results unless their candidates win.
That list of concerns should be a clarion call for a high voter turnout, and reason for all of us to review how and why we decide to vote the way that we do. In a perfect world we might all research opposing candidates and major policy decisions, then vote for people regardless of party affiliation based on whether their performance has been superior and for laws that have proven effective or hold the promise of improving society based on evidence and sound reasoning. We might, in other words, vote based on facts. That was the dream of many American Revolutionary War leaders, including John Adams, who professed a faith in facts that might transcend emotion. He wrote: “Facts are stubborn things; and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passion, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence.”
Unfortunately, most of us do no research at all. We vote based on mood, or instinct, which scholars have known for decades means we vote for people that look and sound like us or at least tell us what we already believe. It is easier to do that, and it feels good in part because it is what our friends are doing, and so too many of us blithely vote for the same people year in and out whether they are doing a decent job or not. That explains in part why voters consistently re-elect so many incumbents and why there are only a handful of states in the U.S. not dominated by a single political party. Most people just go along with the majority.
Those who do actually try to discern facts, who are willing to vote regardless of party, and who are open to changing their minds even on controversial issues if they can be persuaded with evidence deserve our respect and gratitude, but they face the challenge of deciding what constitutes a fact and which facts are worth voting on amidst an avalanche of electronic information and an endless assortment of websites and social media rabbit holes where a belief in reality is entirely optional.
Consider, for example, the economy. One can make the case we are doing exceptionally well. More Americans are now working (153 million) than at any point in our history. Unemployment is at 3.5 percent, the lowest since 1969. The bottom half of U.S. households have almost doubled their average real net worth to $67,200 during the Joseph Biden administration from a high of $34,648 under Donald Trump, and the wealthy have done better too. Households in the 50th to 90th percentiles have risen from an average of $699,530 under Trump to $747,010 under Biden. Real wages for production and non-supervisory workers outpaced inflation between February 2020 and September 2022, and the annual national deficit is 50 percent smaller than in 2021. Our GDP hit an all-time high of $20 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2021, and we are on pace to produce a record 12.6 million barrels of oil a day in 2022. Finally, 92 percent of all Americans and 98 percent of all children now have health insurance thanks to Biden administration initiatives, which is another record and a boon to working families.
Given those facts, one might think Democrats would have outstanding prospects for the 2022 midterms, when in fact they do not. Part of the problem is that the party in power almost always loses seats in Congress during midterms. Voters are just finicky. And in 2022 there is the added problem of inflation, which cuts across party, race, ethnicity, income, age, sex, and every other category to affect every single American. The reality of inflation hits us all every time we drive past a gas station or shop in a grocery store. That fact trumps all others in the minds of many voters, who do not care that inflation is largely beyond the control of the government and is high primarily because of events outside our control (like the war in Ukraine, COVID, and endless supply chain disruptions) and, ironically, because we collectively have so much money and we refuse to stop spending.
Inflation is also high because a handful of corporations control large chunks of the American economy and can raise prices in all of them while maintaining the fiction of competition. Unilever, for example, controls 35. Proctor and Gamble runs 42. Kraft Heinz operates 36. JM Smucker Company owns 37. And so on. Those companies can do what they want with prices, and the government is powerless to stop them.
Will voters distinguish between problems our politicians can fix and those they cannot? Or between those they have tried to solve and those they ignore? Some will. But not many. And the reality is that even if you choose to vote based on facts, which I hope you do, it matters a great deal which facts are most important to you.
None of this is cause for despair. Instead, it is a call for a steady pursuit of fact and of evidence-based voting. Democracy is neither easy nor predictable, but no better political system exists and so our duty is to make it work.
So do some research and go vote.
Lance Janda holds a PhD in History from the University of Oklahoma and has more than 30 years of experience in higher education. He is the author of “Stronger Than Custom: West Point and the Admission of Women”, among other works.