We are now exactly two weeks away from the 2022 midterm elections. All 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives will be on the ballot, along with 35 of the 100 seats in the U.S. Senate, 36 of 50 state governors (including our own), countless state and local offices, and a wide array of initiatives and referendums.

The stakes are undeniably high. At the national level control of Congress is up for grabs and whomever we elect will face the challenge of dealing with inflation, the war in Ukraine, the looming energy crisis in Europe, tensions with China, our polarized political environment and internal culture wars, the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the crisis in public education, and the growing danger to Democracy from groups that fawn on authoritarian leaders, ridicule democratic norms, and refuse to accept election results unless their candidates win.