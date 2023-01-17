Last week’s absurd national kerfuffle over gas stoves is a vibrant reminder that sanity, logic, common sense, civil discourse and informed debate are indeed lost qualities and skills amongst the lunatic fringe in American politics. The divisive trolls at both ends of the political spectrum would rather posture online to score points in our endless culture wars and spread disinformation, paranoia, and fear regarding imagined dangers than spend time becoming informed so they can confront real ones. We would all do well to heed their example and then dutifully avoid it.

The chaos began when the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health published the results of a recent scientific study of the dangers associated with gas stoves. The study noted that approximately 35 percent of American homes feature gas stoves, and concluded that they account for 12.7 percent of all current cases of childhood asthma. That statistic understandably received a lot of attention, but quickly faded into the background when Richard Trumka Jr. of the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) gave an interview to Bloomberg News and commented on the data by saying: “This is a hidden hazard. Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made safe can be banned.”