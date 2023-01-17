Last week’s absurd national kerfuffle over gas stoves is a vibrant reminder that sanity, logic, common sense, civil discourse and informed debate are indeed lost qualities and skills amongst the lunatic fringe in American politics. The divisive trolls at both ends of the political spectrum would rather posture online to score points in our endless culture wars and spread disinformation, paranoia, and fear regarding imagined dangers than spend time becoming informed so they can confront real ones. We would all do well to heed their example and then dutifully avoid it.
The chaos began when the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health published the results of a recent scientific study of the dangers associated with gas stoves. The study noted that approximately 35 percent of American homes feature gas stoves, and concluded that they account for 12.7 percent of all current cases of childhood asthma. That statistic understandably received a lot of attention, but quickly faded into the background when Richard Trumka Jr. of the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) gave an interview to Bloomberg News and commented on the data by saying: “This is a hidden hazard. Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made safe can be banned.”
Republicans and gas stove lovers reacted with fury. Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida tweeted two pictures of autographed gas stoves. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio tweeted out “God. Guns. Gas Stoves.” Tucker Carlson fanned the fear, promoted the idea that a ban was imminent, and then said, “I would counsel mass disobedience in the face of tyranny in this case.” Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas came positively unglued, tweeting, “If the maniacs in the White House come for my stove, they can pry it from my cold dead hands.” Even the Oklahoma Libertarian Party was outraged. They posted a picture of a gas stove on their Facebook page with the words “Come and Get It” in large bold print.
The reality is that Trumka is merely a single commissioner of the Consumer Product Safety Commission. He has no power to ban anything by himself or speak for the entire Biden administration, and both the Consumer Product Safety Commission and the White House quickly distanced themselves from his statements and declared in no uncertain terms that no plans to ban gas stoves at the federal level are being contemplated. Trumka, in other words, went rogue, apparently because he genuinely believes gas stoves are a problem. He even tried to get the CPSC to discuss more regulation for gas stoves back in October, but could not get any other commissioners to support him.
But it will be impossible to convince the conspiracy folks on the right that this was merely a case of an obscure and low-level federal official speaking out of turn, particularly when there are political points to be made by autographing gas stoves and money to be raised by fear mongering. And it may be impossible to convince ideologues on the left who want to jump to discussing bans when the science in question is serious but still not conclusive.
And that’s a shame, because we should be having an intelligent discussion about gas stoves for the simple reason that there are legitimate risks associated with using them. Burning gas, after all, makes nitrogen and oxygen bond and creates nitric oxide and nitrogen dioxide, which together are referred to as NOx. That irritates the lungs, at a minimum. And cooking with gas can also release carbon monoxide, particulate matter, and even formaldehyde, which are detrimental to our lungs and pose a special risk to children. Worse, there are some studies that indicate gas stoves emit benzene, which is a known carcinogen, even when they are not operating, along with xylene, toluene and ethylbenzene. A few studies suggest they emit as much benzene as a cigarette, making them the largest pollutants inside many homes, while others indicate methane emissions from gas stoves are equivalent to the emissions from 500,000 cars annually.
So the available data indicates that gas stoves are bad for our climate and fill our homes with pollutants. Does that mean we should ban them? No, because while the science can prove correlation between gas stoves and human illnesses it is not at a point where it can definitively prove causation. Moreover, gas stoves account for only 0.5 percent of our overall gas use, so there are far greater sources of pollution we ought to go after first, and far easier political fights to pick than going after something as personal as the tool people choose to cook their dinner.
And even if a ban were in order, it would make far more sense for that sort of regulation to happen at the local (some cities have already banned gas stoves and water heaters in new construction) and state level than the federal. That’s especially true because gas stoves are not distributed equally around the country. They are far more common in the older parts of the United States, especially in California and New York, and are concentrated in states controlled by Democrats. Oklahoma, for example has gas ranges in 37 percent of homes while California features them in 70 percent, and there is therefore political wisdom in letting states handle this issue rather than the federal government.
Finally, it’s worth noting that gas stoves are likely to go away in the not too-distant future anyway because induction stoves are far superior. They are more efficient, faster, more precise, emit almost no excess heat and therefore lower air conditioning costs, are easier to clean, and are far safer because they are less of a fire risk and pose far fewer dangers to cooks. The only downside at present is that they are more expensive, though the federal government is offering rebates of up to $840 to install them. Once they become mainstream and their costs decline, then consumers will act in their own best interest and gas stoves will go the way of the rotary phone.
Meanwhile, we need not worry that Uncle Sam is coming for our gas stoves. We need only worry that there are idiots on the left who will jump to conclusions based on insufficient evidence, and idiots on the right who will shout conspiracy and fear-monger because they can’t help it.
But you knew that already, right?
Lance Janda holds a PhD in History from the University of Oklahoma and has more than 30 years of experience in higher education. He is the author of “Stronger Than Custom: West Point and the Admission of Women”, among other works.