Over the decades, various family members and friends have invited me to join them at their church. Terms like camaraderie, perseverance, brotherly closeness, and fellowship have been used to describe the benefits I would reap pending my participation. I always politely declined, usually citing my time in the military had satisfied any perceived inadequacies in those areas.

First time I experienced camaraderie, fellowship, and brotherly closeness with another human being was in Basic Training (Boot Camp to you really old farts). My Platoon (group of new friends) road-marched (quick-paced stroll) to Basic Rifle Marksmanship Zero & Qualification Course (the shooting range). This kinda covered the “enclosed society” or fellowship portions of my life in the military, from time to time.