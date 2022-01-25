Decisions are made by those who show up. No one knows who came up with that phrase but it is absolutely true in a democracy. We often say that the winner has, “the support of the people” but that is not true. In a democracy the winner is the person who got the majority of the votes of the people who turned in a ballot. So to that end I want to talk to you about voter registration.
You might be reading this and saying, “What is the rush? It is January 2022!” From a national politics perspective the rush is that this is an election year. Nov. 8 2022, is when we will have the midterm elections. The presidency will not be at stake but there is a lot going on here in Oklahoma. We have the governorship, a U.S. Senate seat, five U.S. House seats, and the normal state legislative spots up for grabs as well. I am well aware that these are not sexy topics for most Americans. We have decades of evidence that fewer Americans vote in midterms than in presidential elections. If your life is affected by issues such as COVID-19, public school policy, local road construction, property taxes, or literally any other issue, you need to vote in November.
“But it is January.”
Actually it is just as important that you vote earlier than that. On June 28, 2022, we will hold the Oklahoma primary. A primary election is one where each party whittles down to a single candidate so that the November midterm will only have one Republican and one Democrat on the ballot. Several of the above races have important primaries.
Democrats have an interesting choice in terms of the governor nomination, and the Republican Senatorial primary has gotten some national attention because of the rhetoric of the candidates challenging Sen. Lankford. Oklahoma law requires that a person get registered to vote 25 days prior to the election so the absolute latest you can participate in these important races is June 3. That is to say nothing of the April 5 Board of Education General Election and Special Elections. The deadline for those is March 11.
“But again Dr. Searcy….. January.”
Were you aware that Oklahoma has a closed primary system? That means that in order to vote in a Republican Primary you need to be a registered Republican? Voters who chose to register as independents can participate in the Democratic Primary but not the Republican one. Your own political affiliation may have changed. That is totally fine, just fill out a new voter registration form that reflects your new political identification and you can participate in that primary. Get it done today. When people put off registration they are less likely to get registered.
“But I’m already registered.”
I know that most of you are registered. You are reading a politics column in the newspaper. In terms of political information you all are more informed than the majority of Americans. But what about the people around you? Are your adult children registered? What about your coworkers? The guy that sits in the pew behind you on Sundays? The new neighbor that just moved in across the street because they were transferred to Fort Sill? Statistics show that the best way to increase civic engagement is when people are encouraged by neighbors, friends and family. Not a TV commercial. Not a professor in a bow tie. You are the most important influence on the people around you. Make that influence a positive one by encouraging civic engagement.
“What is in it for me?”
A common refrain I hear about presidential races is that the margin is so large that one vote would not make any difference. That is not true in state/local races where the population is smaller and the turnout is low. In 2017 a Virginia House of Delegates race ended in a literal tie. The turnout was under 25,000 votes. In 2018 Oklahoman Kevin McDugle won a Republican Primary for the Oklahoma State House by five votes. Five. You can be the difference in a candidate winning and losing.
So take a bit of time and get registered. If you are registered talk to the people around you. Don’t belittle them. Offer to help. Decisions may be made by those who show up but democracies are healthiest when lot of people show up. Make it your mission to help someone else show up.
David Searcy holds a master’s degree from Oklahoma State University and a PhD in political science from Southern Illinois University.