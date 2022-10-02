Have you ever told your child to clean their room and walk away for an hour just to come back and see that the room looks exactly as you left it?
Your immediate reaction is, “Didn’t I tell you to clean your room?” Your child then replies, “I did clean my room.” Your response, “No, you didn’t. You didn’t pick up your toys, or put your dirty clothes in the basket, and the trash is still in the corner.” Immediately, you hear, “But you didn’t say to do that, you just said to clean my room and I did.”
A big palm to your head and a loud sigh follows. You begin to ponder why the simple task of cleaning a room is so hard to comprehend. The answer is simple — it’s all in the details. Effective and successful communication involves the communicator providing details, not a blanket expectation of getting the job done.
Had the conversation included the details and a specific expectation, the hour-long task of cleaning up the room could have been reduced to 30 minutes with both parties feeling satisfied with very little frustration.
Time and time again, we find ourselves in the same situation with different context. Communication is something we all strive to be better at. You know my saying, “you don’t have to be bad to get better”. This is one area I am always working on.
George Bernard Shaw says that, “the single biggest problem in communication is the illusion that it has taken place.” We often walk away from a conversation assuming we have shared the important details and information only to turn around and discover only part of the information was received or interpreted accurately.
I have been in education for over 35 years and with more ways to communicate than ever, it is still more of an issue today than when I first started. I do believe that we should provide multiple ways for our families to receive information and provide feedback.
Even with the variety of methods we have — email, text, social media, phone — my favorite method is in-person communication. So much can be left to the imagination without that contact. Tone and context tend to get muddled using the other methods which can lead to misinformation and potentially a lack of understanding.
Communication is an essential factor in finding success or experiencing frustration. Everyone’s communication style is different. We often talk in our leadership meetings and at organizational conferences that actionable feedback is also part of effective communication. This feedback allows both parties to understand, evaluate, and move toward a common goal.
One thing we heard during and after the pandemic is the excessive number of platforms, namely SeeSaw, Class DOJO, Remind 101, or GroupMe, that our families have to use to communicate with their student’s teachers. We realize this has been a burden to some families and continue to find better solutions to provide effective two-way communication between our staff and families.
During the summer, we researched and evaluated several methods we could go with to provide a single, unified communication system for all. Over the next few weeks, we will begin the transition to ROOMS, a multifunction and easy-to-use platform, replacing some of our current platforms. Communication from our families is vital to the success of our mission at Lawton Public Schools and to the success of our students.
Our work is not complete, but a work in progress to continue improving accurate and effective communication. I am grateful for the continued collaboration with staff, families, and our Lawton Fort Sill community. Thank you for your support and trust in our district.
Kevin Hime is superintendent of Lawton Public Schools.