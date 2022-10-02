Have you ever told your child to clean their room and walk away for an hour just to come back and see that the room looks exactly as you left it?

Your immediate reaction is, “Didn’t I tell you to clean your room?” Your child then replies, “I did clean my room.” Your response, “No, you didn’t. You didn’t pick up your toys, or put your dirty clothes in the basket, and the trash is still in the corner.” Immediately, you hear, “But you didn’t say to do that, you just said to clean my room and I did.”