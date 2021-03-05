I have loved newspapers since I learned to read. My Daddy subscribed to the Daily Oklahoman. As soon as I was old enough to run the switchboard in our western Oklahoma telephone office, I was grateful for the paper which got me through long stretches of time with no one calling in. I developed the habit of reading almost every word, front to back.
Of course, I was a political virgin back then and had no recognition of the paper’s extreme right-wing stance. I think maybe it wasn’t so one-sided back then, being the only statewide media. At any rate, I believed almost everything I read. I loved the funny page, the women’s pages, the features, columnists and the news, certainly far less sensational than routinely reported today. I learned something about sports.
By the time I was 12, I wanted to write for a newspaper myself. When I went to college as a journalism major, nothing interested me as much as newspapers.
Over the years, I have bought a newspaper at every travel stop. Car back seats soon became littered with papers from the smallest towns to the largest cities. I read them all. I judged them for writing style, layout, design and content but, mostly, I just read them out of curiosity — for the who, what, where, when, why and how of that locality.
A day without a newspaper makes me cranky and antsy. While I am away, I have my papers saved. I read them all and never fail to be startled, amazed, saddened, amused and furious.
The first time I was deprived of my daily newspaper fix was when we went to China in 1988. For three weeks, there was no newspaper, no TV, no radio — a total news blackout. We had no idea what was happening back home — or if there still was a back home. Finally, at the Hong Kong airport, I raced to find a news stand.
Now, you can go almost anywhere in the world and, if there are no English newspapers, get CNN headline news. I am often incredulous at the trivia reported — like I care which movie star does what to who — but grateful to be clued in on the important happenings. We also can go on-line and get breaking news and sports updates.
In Costa Rica, I turned to CNN daily. One newspaper, the Tico Times, is printed in English but the news is only about Costa Rica. While it was interesting to learn that it was negotiating a free-trade treaty with Beijing, that there were record rains, and that it had been 60 years since its military was abolished and was promoting the idea that governments should funnel the billions spent on defense to social problems, there was no world news.
I planned to buy a U.S. paper at the San Jose airport but the only choice was the New York Times at $10. I decided I could wait three more hours. But at Houston, we missed our flight to Oklahoma City and raced to be rebooked. At Oklahoma City, it was midnight and all the news stands were closed.
The next morning, the 10 papers I’d missed were piled neatly at my door. I carried them inside, got a big cup of coffee and happily settled in. The Who, the What, the When, Where, Why and How, were right there at my fingertips.
Sadly, far fewer folks read newspapers today. Sadly there are far fewer newspapers to read. We who are lucky enough to have a newspaper to hold in our hands are glad. Glad. Glad.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton.